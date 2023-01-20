Briggs Marine to Deliver Dehumidification System for NnG Transition Pieces

Briggs Marine and its sister firm ARB Wind have secured a contract to deliver a temporary dehumidification system for ten offshore wind transition pieces at the Neart na Gaoithe offshore wind farm project to control humidity levels.

The Neart na Gaoithe offshore wind farm project is located 15.5km off the east coast of Scotland, and is jointly owned by EDF Renewables and ESB.

NnG is currently in the construction phase of the offshore wind farm. With the jackets now installed, the temporary dehumidification system will be required until the activation of the actual wind turbine generator (WTG) dehumidifiers.

Briggs Marine and ARB WIND will install, maintain, and finally decommission the temporary dehumidification system.

Arran Bell, Managing Director of ARB WIND, said: “We are delighted to bring our in-house knowledge and experience to the table to ensure the protection of the TPs from the North Sea weather conditions."

“As a business, we are committed to a preventative maintenance regime in all aspects of our work, so this follows that same model.

“By utilizing sensors to control the humidity inside the transition pieces, the relative humidity will be maintained at an agreed level which should not only protect the condition of the equipment but provide a safer environment for people to work in.”

Managing Director of Briggs Marine, Collieson Briggs said: “We are proud to be providing this additional service to NnG Windfarm. Our involvement in offshore wind is increasing, and this is another service that will add to our portfolio, we are grateful to NnG for selecting us to deliver this work, and their continued commitment to support local content.”

Worth noting, in August 2022, Briggs Marine won a contract to provide Walk-to-Work and CTV Vessel Coordination Services to the NnG offshore wind farm.

The first turbines at the offshore wind farm are planned to be operational in mid-2023, with the completion of the entire wind farm planned for 2024.

Once fully operational, the offshore wind farm will supply enough electricity for around 375,000 homes and will have a capacity of around 450 megawatts.