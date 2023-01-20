Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

Oilfield Giant SLB Beats Wall St. Q4 Estimates

January 20, 2023

©SLB
©SLB

Jan 20 (Reuters) - SLB SLB.N beat Wall Street estimates for fourth-quarter profit on Friday, driven by strong demand for drilling services and equipment from operators as oil and gas prices remained elevated amid tight supplies. 

SLB benefited from increased oil drilling and production activity in both North America and internationally last year. Revenue from North America rose 27% to $1.63 billion in the reported quarter, while international revenue jumped 26% to $6.2 billion.

Brent oil prices are currently around $86.24 a barrel, and averaged around $84 a barrel for the quarter, up from close to $79 a barrel the same time last year. The average international rig count for the quarter stood at 1,872, nearly 22% higher than the previous year.

"Global upstream spending projections continue to trend positively. Activity growth is expected to be broad-based, marked by an acceleration in international basins," Olivier Le Peuch, SLB's chief executive officer, said, adding a loosening of COVID-19 restrictions in China would also be supportive this year. 

He anticipates higher service pricing as capacity in the sector remains tight. 

Formerly called Schlumberger, the top oilfield services firm's net income excluding items stood at $1.03 billion, or 71 cents per share, for the three months ended Dec. 31, compared with analysts' estimate of 68 cents per share, according to Refinitiv data. 

Shares were roughly flat in pre-market trading at $57.38 each. They're up 55% from a year ago. 

SLB's North America revenue becomes a shining spot - https://tmsnrt.rs/3iZqDrg

(Reuters - Reporting by Arunima Kumar in Bengaluru and Liz Hampton in Denver; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri and Mark Potter)

Read More:


Europe North America Oilfield Services

Related Offshore News

©mark_gusev/AdobeStock

Gusting Forward: U.S. Gov't to Simplify Offshore Wind...
©anttoniart/AdobeStock

Three60 Energy Bags Well Engineering Services Deal with BP


Trending Offshore News

Credit: Jan Verhoog/MarineTraffic.com

UK Defense Ministry Buys Offshore Construction Vessel for...
Offshore
Aasta Hansteen platform - Credit: Woldcam/Equinor

Saipem Secures $900M in Offshore Contracts with...
Energy

Insight

First US Floating Wind Auction Closes

First US Floating Wind Auction Closes

Video

OE’s 2022 Top of the Festive Video Pops

OE’s 2022 Top of the Festive Video Pops

Current News

Briggs Marine to Deliver Dehumidification System for NnG Transition Pieces

Briggs Marine to Deliver Dehumidification System for NnG Transition Pieces

SMST to Deliver Equipment for First Asia-designed CSOV

SMST to Deliver Equipment for First Asia-designed CSOV

SSE Renewables Taps Bureau Veritas for Irish Offshore Wind Farm Certification

SSE Renewables Taps Bureau Veritas for Irish Offshore Wind Farm Certification

Hellenic Cables to Boost Subsea Cable Production Capacity with $86M Investment

Hellenic Cables to Boost Subsea Cable Production Capacity with $86M Investment

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine