Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

Prelude Loads First Tanker Since Output Suspension

January 17, 2023

(File photo: Shell)
(File photo: Shell)

The first liquefied natural gas (LNG) tanker to berth at Shell's Prelude floating LNG site off Western Australia since it was shut down after a fire has begun loading, Refinitiv data shows.

The Methane Becki Anne vessel berthed at the Prelude plant on Jan. 17, Refinitiv ship-tracking data showed.

Gas production at the 3.6 million tonne Prelude facility had been suspended in mid-December after a small fire. At the time, Shell gave no timeline for when the plant would resume output but said the fire was much less serious than one that shut Prelude a year ago.

A Shell spokeswoman on Tuesday said there were no updates.

Prelude's floating LNG vessel, the world's largest, previously suffered a four-month shutdown because of a power failure in December 2021. Production was disrupted again in July last year by a workers strike, with output resuming in September


(Reuters - Reporting by Emily ChowEditing by David Goodman)

Offshore Energy LNG Activity Production Natural Gas FLNG Australia/NZ

Related Offshore News

©MODEC

Exxon Set to Order Fifth Guyana FPSO, Sizing up More...
Solstad Offshore will be the first offshore vessel operator on the Marlink network to trial Starlink within a smart hybrid solution - Credit: Marlink

Marlink Equipping Solstad Offshore Fleet with Starlink...


Trending Offshore News

Stena Forth drillship - Credit: GIBFRAN46/MarineTraffic.com

Eni, Chevron Strike Gas In Egyptian East Med
Industry News
©MODEC

Exxon Set to Order Fifth Guyana FPSO, Sizing up More...
Offshore

Insight

First US Floating Wind Auction Closes

First US Floating Wind Auction Closes

Video

OE’s 2022 Top of the Festive Video Pops

OE’s 2022 Top of the Festive Video Pops

Current News

Prelude Loads First Tanker Since Output Suspension

Prelude Loads First Tanker Since Output Suspension

China Faces Wind Turbine and Foundation Installation Vessel Shortage

China Faces Wind Turbine and Foundation Installation Vessel Shortage

NTSB Releases Preliminary Report on Offshore Platform Helicopter Crash

NTSB Releases Preliminary Report on Offshore Platform Helicopter Crash

Archer Could Buy Baker Hughes' Coil Tubing and Pumping Business in the UK

Archer Could Buy Baker Hughes' Coil Tubing and Pumping Business in the UK

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine