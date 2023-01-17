Crogga Gas Field Appraisal Well Could Bring Energy Independence to Isle of Man

Three60 Energy said Tuesday it had won a contract with Crogga Limited to drill an appraisal well in the Crogga gas field offshore the Isle of Man.

If the well proves successful, it has the potential to provide energy independence to the Isle of Man by 2026, Three60 Energy said.

The appraisal well, called Independence, will be used to establish commercial flow rates of gas from the conventional Permian Collyhurst Sandstone reservoir.

This is the first well to be drilled under the island’s jurisdiction and, if successful, could lead to Crogga becoming one of the largest field developments in the East Irish Sea, Three60 Energy said.

Three60 Energy will provide detailed well engineering and well planning, contract a drilling rig, and procure drilling services and equipment. It will be responsible for offshore execution and project close out, too.

The company will also provide well operator services, including engagement, liaison and accountability with regulators and stakeholders, emergency response capabilities and turnkey project management.

Crogga Limited was awarded an Isle of Man license for the Crogga gas field in 2018. Work is expected to start in late 2023.



Three60 Energy’s UK Wells Managing Director, Nick Ford, said: “This significant contract award reflects the increased confidence in reliable domestic gas production having a smaller carbon footprint than imported gas.

“Our well operator model provides organizations such as Crogga Limited the ability to develop prospects in a safe, aligned and cost-effective manner. We are looking forward to working with Crogga Limited and the wider stakeholder group on this exciting project.”



Richard Hubbard, Crogga Limited’s CEO, said: “Based on its proven track record of delivering well operator and well management projects, we know Three60 Energy is ideally equipped to drill the Independence appraisal well for us.

“Having drilled 14 wells in the East Irish Sea, the company has an excellent track record with demonstrable experience. Three60 Energy also has ongoing familiarity with the specific requirements, as well as the competence, organization, and systems, to safely deliver wells on a turnkey basis. From the outset,Three60 Energy has displayed a thorough understanding of our project requirements, looked for mutual alignment of project drivers and demonstrated fast and flexible project implementation.”

