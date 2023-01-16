Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

Boskalis Wins U.S. Offshore Wind Farm Installation Deal

January 16, 2023

Dutch marine services firm Boskalis has won a contract with an undisclosed client to construct a large offshore wind farm in the United States.

Boskalis will transport and install the wind turbine foundations and power cables. The company said it would deploy two crane vessels, several transport and cable-laying vessels for the project.

"The contract marks a special milestone for Boskalis as this is the 100th offshore windfarm project that Boskalis has worked on over the past decade," Boskalis said. It did not provide financial information or a schedule for the project.

"The award of this project follows a busy year for Boskalis in the offshore wind market. The crane vessels Bokalift 1 and 2, as well as the fallpipe vessel Seahorse, were active on various projects in Taiwan, and with the survey fleet site investigation campaigns were carried out for numerous offshore wind projects in the United States and Europe, where Boskalis was also active with its cable-laying vessels," the company said in a statement.


Energy Renewable Energy Industry News Offshore Wind Activity North America

Related Offshore News

Credit: bphoto/AdobeSTock

Hitachi Energy Bags Major Offshore Wind Orders in Poland
©Twixter/AdobeStock

The Top 10 Offshore Wind Energy Trends to Watch in 2023


Trending Offshore News

©NA/MarineTraffic.com

Dolphin Drilling Wins More Work in Nigeria for 1974-built...
Drilling
VALARIS DS-15 - ©Nicolas Oliverie/MarineTraffic,com

Valaris Bags Drilling Contracts in Brazil, U.S. GoM, and...
Drilling

Insight

First US Floating Wind Auction Closes

First US Floating Wind Auction Closes

Video

OE’s 2022 Top of the Festive Video Pops

OE’s 2022 Top of the Festive Video Pops

Current News

Wintershall Dea Urges Germany to Clear CO2 Exports for Storage

Wintershall Dea Urges Germany to Clear CO2 Exports for Storage

Shell Books Stena Forth Drillship for Exploration Project Offshore Egypt

Shell Books Stena Forth Drillship for Exploration Project Offshore Egypt

Naming Ceremony Held for Edda Wind's CSOV

Naming Ceremony Held for Edda Wind's CSOV

Equinor Reports Partial Outage at Johan Sverdrup Oil Field Offshore Norway

Equinor Reports Partial Outage at Johan Sverdrup Oil Field Offshore Norway

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine