Glamox Marine Lighting for IWS, Cadeler Offshore Wind Vessels

Glamox AS has secured contracts to deliver its its marine lighting for four wind turbine commissioning and service operation vessels for Integrated Wind Solutions (IWS) Fleet AS of Norway, and two wind turbine installation vessels for Cadeler A/S of Denmark.

"These latest orders underline the spectacular growth in the market for offshore windfarms and the specialist ships needed to construct and support them. An estimated 230 wind farms are forecast for European waters by 2030," Glamox said.

“The offshore market is experiencing a Klondike moment with investments in traditional offshore energy and strong demand for energy from renewable sources to meet 2050 Net Zero targets,” said Astrid Simonsen Joos, Group CEO, Glamox.

Credit: IWS via Glamox

For IWS Fleet AS Glamox will provide navigation and signal lights, search lights, and energy efficient LED lighting for an initial four commissioning service operation vessels (CSOV). The total number of light points per vessel is around 2,500.

The vessels will specialize in supporting the construction of offshore wind farms and will be equipped with cranes and ‘walk-to-work’ gangways for safe access to offshore structures. The vessels will also support operations and maintenance activities during the life of the wind farm. The first new ‘Skywalker Class’ vessel will be used in the development of the 3.6 GW Dogger Bank in the UK North Sea. Once fully operational, this will be the world’s largest offshore wind farm.

Cadeler's WTIVs

For Cadeler, Glamox will deliver search lights, floodlights, emergency lighting and a variety of energy efficient LED linear and downlights for two new wind turbine installation vessels (WTIV).

The total number of light points per vessel is around 2,300. Due to be operational in 2024 and 2025, the ‘X-class’ vessels each have a deck space of 5,600m2, a payload of over 17,600 tonnes, and a main crane capacity of above 2,000 tonnes at 53 meters.

The two new vessels will be able to transport and install seven complete 15MW turbine sets per load or five sets of 20+MW turbines. Each will be able to accommodate 130 people.

The vessels for both companies are designed with sustainability in mind. Glamox is Europe’s leader in providing energy efficient LED lighting to marine and offshore markets. Its long-lasting marine and offshore lights help customers to reduce their carbon footprint, save money on electricity and maintenance, while operating in the harshest conditions.