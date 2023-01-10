Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Offshore Services Firm Acteon Names Bruggaier as New CEO

January 10, 2023

Dr Bernhard Bruggaier is Acteon's new CEO ©Acteon
Offshore energy industry services company Acteon Group Ltd has appointed Dr Bernhard Bruggaier as Group Chief Executive. He succeeded Dr Carl Trowell, effective from January 1, 2023.

Bruggaier joined Acteon’s subsidiary MENCK in 1994, became its Managing Director in 1998, and joined Acteon’s executive management team following the acquisition of MENCK in 2003. 

After that, Bruggaier served in various senior strategic and operational management roles before being appointed Chief Operating Officer in 2018 and joining Acteon’s Board of Directors in 2021.

Chairman of the Board, Juan de Ochoa, said: “On behalf of the Board, I would like to thank Carl for his significant contribution as Group Chief Executive and wish him all the very best for the future. 

"As the business moves into a new phase of growth, we are delighted that Bernhard has agreed to transition into the role. We are confident that he will lead the company and our people with the passion and strategic vision he has shown in serving the business for so many years. We look forward to working closely with Bernhard as he continues leveraging the company’s innovative technology, engineering capability, and operational strength to pursue sustainable growth.”

Acteon's new CEO Bruggaier, said: "I joined Acteon when it was a small company. I have enjoyed our journey to the dynamic, increasingly renewables-focused international organisation that Acteon is now. I am honored to be asked to lead the team that forms Acteon today and which comprises first-class, highly dedicated individuals in all functions of the organization, some of whom I have worked with for years. Together, we will shape the future of Acteon through developing our legacy energy markets as much as focusing on the necessary energy transition that we have already been driving for over 20 years.”

Offshore Engineer Magazine recently interviewed Acteon CEO Carl Trowell.


Offshore Engineer Magazine