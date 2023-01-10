Ocyan, LZ Energia Hire DNV to Assist with Hydrogen Conversion of Diesel Drilling Rigs

The Brazilian offshore drilling company Ocyan has engaged DNV as an independent third party in the qualification process of a system injecting hydrogen as an additive in the internal combustion engines of drilling rigs, in order to reduce diesel consumption and greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions from drilling.

DNV’s technology qualification process will ensure that the technology achieves the expected degree of maturity, following provisions in DNV-RP-A203 – which provides the industry with a systematic approach to technology qualification, ensuring that new technologies function reliably within specified limits, DNV said.

DNV’s approach involves three fully integrated fronts: the technology’s qualification process (demonstrating the performance and reliability of the system), the assessment of operational risks (with focus on the safety of the new system and of the drilling rig), and the assessment of Class requirements (evaluating the requirements of the Classification Society for the issuance of an “Approval in Principle” for the system).

Ocyan is working with a technology partner, LZ Energia, who develops technological solutions to reduce its customers’ operations' fuel consumption and air pollution. The project is supported by Shell Brasil, through the RD&I investment clause of the National Petroleum Agency (ANP).

“DNV’s expertise and purpose across energy systems makes us well placed to support the safe, efficient, and accelerated decarbonization of upstream oil and gas, especially with innovative and important projects like this one, which, once scaled, will accelerate the decarbonization of the oil and gas sector. Our cross-disciplinary approach ensures that all technological, safety and regulatory aspects are fulfilled prior to deploying the technology, providing transparency and trust for the different stakeholders.”, said Alex Imperial, Vice President, Energy Systems, South America at DNV.

DNV's Energy Transition Outlook 2022 says that fossil fuels currently provide more than 80% of the world's energy, but that the number will drop to below 50% by 2050. Therefore, DNV says, it is crucial that decarbonization initiatives like this are systematically piloted and scaled to support curbing emissions from the oil and gas industry.

Leandro Brandão, New Business Manager at Ocyan said: "Starting from a pilot concept that LZ uses in engines for the road segment (trucks), we are adapting it for use in large engines of our rigs. By using hydrogen together with diesel, optimizing combustion, the differential of the proposal is saving fuel and emitting less pollutants.

"After carrying out a pilot test on one of our rigs earlier this year to validate the concept, we are still in the first phase of the project, which includes the delivery of the functional prototype of the product. Having overcome all the challenges of this phase, in the future, we intend to continue with a second stage, whose efforts will be based on tests in a relevant environment and the commercialization of the product."







