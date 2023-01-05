Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

Polish Firm Books Chinese Offshore Rig for Norwegian Sea Drilling

January 5, 2023

©Deepsea Yantai/Geir Frits Myklebust/MarineTraffic.com
©Deepsea Yantai/Geir Frits Myklebust/MarineTraffic.com

The Norwegian offshore drilling company Odfjell Drilling has, on behalf of the China-based rig owner CIMC Offshore, signed a contract with the Polish oil firm PGNiG for the Deepsea Yantai offshore drilling rig.

PGNiG will use the semi-submersible drilling rig to drill one firm well, “Tomcat”, in PL 1055 in the Norwegian Sea. The company will have the option to drill two further wells in 2024.

The firm scope of work is estimated to take 55 days and will start in Q2/Q3 2024.

With the PGNiG contract, the firm backlog for the Deepsea Yantai, managed by Odfjell Drilling, is expected to now extend into Q3 2024.

Financial details were not disclosed.

The Deepsea Yantai is a harsh environment semi-submersible drilling rig able of operating at - 22℃.  It can operate at a water depth of up to  500 meters and drill wells down to a depth of 8000 meters.

Energy Drilling Industry News Activity Europe Norwegian Sea Drilling Rigs

Related Offshore News

The drillship Fatih was used for the drilling operation - Credit: Presidency of the Republic of Turkey

Turkey's Black Sea Gas Find Now Amounts to 710 bcm -...
Credit: Bibby Marine

Bibby WaveMaster 1 Helps TotalEnergies' Offshore Workers...


Trending Offshore News

A Look inside the Deepwater Atlas, “World’s First Eighth-Generation Ultra-Deepwater Drillship”. Image courtesy Transocean

Great Ships '22: Deepwater Atlas, “World’s First...
Technology
Credit: John Trimble/MarineTraffic.com

Talos Makes Two Deepwater Discoveries Near Ram Powell...
Energy

Insight

First US Floating Wind Auction Closes

First US Floating Wind Auction Closes

Video

OE’s 2022 Top of the Festive Video Pops

OE’s 2022 Top of the Festive Video Pops

Current News

2023 Forecast:: Led by Brazil, Offshore Oilfield Services Spending to Rise

2023 Forecast:: Led by Brazil, Offshore Oilfield Services Spending to Rise

Hess Signals Guyana's Seventh Oil Platform

Hess Signals Guyana's Seventh Oil Platform

What's in Store for US Offshore Wind?

What's in Store for US Offshore Wind?

Norway Gas Exports to Stay at Record Levels for 4-5 Years

Norway Gas Exports to Stay at Record Levels for 4-5 Years

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine