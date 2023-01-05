Polish Firm Books Chinese Offshore Rig for Norwegian Sea Drilling

The Norwegian offshore drilling company Odfjell Drilling has, on behalf of the China-based rig owner CIMC Offshore, signed a contract with the Polish oil firm PGNiG for the Deepsea Yantai offshore drilling rig.

PGNiG will use the semi-submersible drilling rig to drill one firm well, “Tomcat”, in PL 1055 in the Norwegian Sea. The company will have the option to drill two further wells in 2024.

The firm scope of work is estimated to take 55 days and will start in Q2/Q3 2024.

With the PGNiG contract, the firm backlog for the Deepsea Yantai, managed by Odfjell Drilling, is expected to now extend into Q3 2024.

Financial details were not disclosed.

The Deepsea Yantai is a harsh environment semi-submersible drilling rig able of operating at - 22℃. It can operate at a water depth of up to 500 meters and drill wells down to a depth of 8000 meters.