Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

Brazil: TGS, CGG in Foz do Amazonas 3D Survey

January 4, 2023

Foz de Amazonas Phase II extends coverage from existing 3D data into deeper water over prospective acreage identified by basin modeling, which is on-trend with other discoveries in the region. Credit: TGS
Foz de Amazonas Phase II extends coverage from existing 3D data into deeper water over prospective acreage identified by basin modeling, which is on-trend with other discoveries in the region. Credit: TGS

Offshore seismic data companies TGS and CGG on Wednesday announced the second phase of the Foz do Amazonas 3D multi-client survey, located in the offshore Brazil equatorial margin. 

This survey, covering 11,425 square kilometers, will broaden the region's 3D coverage and deliver additional high-quality data essential for the exploration efforts in the basin, the companies said.

According to a statement by TGS, existing 2D data and adjacent 3D data indicate the presence of reservoir depositional fairways in this location which overlies a source interval contemporaneous with the Guyana Basin petroleum system. Basin model studies predict a mature Early Cretaceous petroleum system with extensive regional reservoir distribution. 

The nearby Zaedyus discovery in French Guiana and the Narina and Venus wildcat discoveries on the conjugate margins of Liberia and Sierra Leone support resource potential in the Foz do Amazonas Basin, the companies said.

Early-out PSDM products will be available in Q4 2023, with final products available from Q3 2024.

The project is supported by industry funding.

Offshore Energy Geoscience Activity South America Seismic

Related Offshore News

Credit: Shearwater

Shearwater Adds 8 Months to Order Book with New Survey...
Credit; fahad/AdobeStock

TGS, SLB, Petrobangla in 2D Seismic Survey Offshore...


Trending Offshore News

A Look inside the Deepwater Atlas, “World’s First Eighth-Generation Ultra-Deepwater Drillship”. Image courtesy Transocean

Great Ships '22: Deepwater Atlas, “World’s First...
Technology
Credit: John Trimble/MarineTraffic.com

Talos Makes Two Deepwater Discoveries Near Ram Powell...
Energy

Insight

First US Floating Wind Auction Closes

First US Floating Wind Auction Closes

Video

OE’s 2022 Top of the Festive Video Pops

OE’s 2022 Top of the Festive Video Pops

Current News

North Sea Crude: Forties Unchanged as Mercuria Offers Cargoes

North Sea Crude: Forties Unchanged as Mercuria Offers Cargoes

Angolan Oil Company Sonangol to Keep Stakes in Galp, Millennium bcp

Angolan Oil Company Sonangol to Keep Stakes in Galp, Millennium bcp

Shell, APA JV, YPF Win Offshore Blocks in Uruguay

Shell, APA JV, YPF Win Offshore Blocks in Uruguay

Ilmatar Gets Research Permit for Two Offshore Wind Areas in Finland

Ilmatar Gets Research Permit for Two Offshore Wind Areas in Finland

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine