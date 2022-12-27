Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

PGS Secures Pre-Funding for Large Survey in Norwegian Sea

December 27, 2022

Credit: PGS
Credit: PGS

Norwegian offshore survey company PGS said Tuesday it had secured industry pre-funding for a large multiclient survey in the Norwegian Sea. 

PGS will use a Ramform Titan-class vessel over two seasons, with mobilization for the first season in Q2 2023. The survey will be completed during summer 2024.

PGS President & CEO Rune Olav Pedersen said: "We acquired the first phase of NWS GeoStreamer X this summer and have now secured pre-funding for a larger second phase. 

"The survey covers approximately 12,500 square kilometers of new GeoStreamer data in a second azimuth over existing GeoStreamer MultiClient data in the region, yielding a dual azimuth product, or what we call GeoStreamer X. 

"The combination of multisensor broadband fidelity and dual azimuth illumination provides clients with higher quality data for their renewed exploration interest on the Norwegian continental shelf."
.

Geoscience Activity Europe Seismic Norwegian Sea

Related Offshore News

©Aker BP

Norway: Aker BP, Partners to Spend $20.5B on New Offshore...
Credit; Jim Walton (File photo) via MarineTraffic

Höegh Esperanza, FSRU for Germany's First LNG Terminal...


Trending Offshore News

©Petronas

'Good Year' for Offshore Exploration in Malaysia with 10...
Drilling
Prelude FLNG - Credit: CapTom/MarineTraffic.com

Report: Output from Shell's Prelude FLNG Shut Again
Offshore

Insight

First US Floating Wind Auction Closes

First US Floating Wind Auction Closes

Video

OE’s 2022 Top of the Festive Video Pops

OE’s 2022 Top of the Festive Video Pops

Current News

Ireland Grants MACs for Seven Proposed Offshore Wind Projects

Ireland Grants MACs for Seven Proposed Offshore Wind Projects

Japan's Cosmo Energy Signs New Offshore Oil Field Deal with QatarEnergy

Japan's Cosmo Energy Signs New Offshore Oil Field Deal with QatarEnergy

Crane on Tyra II Process Module Now in Permanent Use

Crane on Tyra II Process Module Now in Permanent Use

Pemex's Environmental Record Puts Funding in Jeopardy

Pemex's Environmental Record Puts Funding in Jeopardy

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine