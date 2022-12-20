Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

Norway's November Oil and Gas Production Falls Short of Expectations

December 20, 2022

©Lukasz Z/AdobeStock
©Lukasz Z/AdobeStock

Norway's crude oil and gas output fell in November from the previous month, lagging official forecasts, preliminary data from the Norwegian Petroleum Directorate (NPD) showed on Tuesday. 

Crude oil output fell to 1.74 million barrels per day (bpd) in November, 8.7% below a forecast of 1.91 million bpd and down from 1.75 million bpd in October, the NPD said. 

Natural gas production in November averaged 346.4 million cubic meters (mcm) per day, 1.8% below a forecast of 352.8 mcm per day and down from 349.4 mcm per day in October. 

(Reuters - Reporting by Nerijus Adomaitis, editing by Terje Solsvik and Nora Buli)

Energy Industry News Activity Europe Production

Related Offshore News

Asgard B platform - ©Øyvind Hagen/Equinor

DNO Buys 10% Stake in Berling Offshore Project. PDO...
©Aker BP

Norway: Aker BP, Partners to Spend $20.5B on New Offshore...


Trending Offshore News

Family Reveals Identity of Man Killed on Oil Rig in Qatar,...
Middle East
©Hal Ghent/MarineTraffic,com

Report: Offshore Oil Worker Kills Colleague on a Rig in...
Energy

Insight

First US Floating Wind Auction Closes

First US Floating Wind Auction Closes

Video

The Future is Bright for Floating Wind in the U.S.

The Future is Bright for Floating Wind in the U.S.

Current News

Production Resumes from Cidade de Anchieta FPSO After January 2022 Shutdown

Production Resumes from Cidade de Anchieta FPSO After January 2022 Shutdown

Offshore Wind: UK Firm Looking to Hire 170+ Seafarers in the Next 18 Months

Offshore Wind: UK Firm Looking to Hire 170+ Seafarers in the Next 18 Months

Wintershall Dea Uses AGR Software to Track Offshore Drilling Cost, Time

Wintershall Dea Uses AGR Software to Track Offshore Drilling Cost, Time

Equinor Submits Plan for Snøhvit Future Project. Power From Shore, Onshore Compression for Hammerfest LNG

Equinor Submits Plan for Snøhvit Future Project. Power From Shore, Onshore Compression for Hammerfest LNG

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine