Family Reveals Identity of Man Killed on Oil Rig in Qatar, Says He was "Amazing, one-of-a-kind, beautiful soul"

The family of the British national killed by a colleague on an offshore rig in Qatar last week has issued a statement confirming the identity of the deceased, describing him as "an amazing, one-of-a-kind, beautiful soul."

The man has been identified as 38-year-old Robert Robson, of Tyne and Wear.

Robert’s family would like to make the following statement:

“Robbie was an amazing, one-of-a-kind, beautiful soul.

“He was a loving partner, dad, son, brother, and uncle who was tragically taken too soon.

“He was an irreplaceable friend to many, and Robbie will be sorely missed by everyone that knew him.

“As a family, we request privacy at this time.”