Report: Offshore Oil Worker Kills Colleague on a Rig in Qatar

A British offshore oil worker in Qatar murdered a coworker on an offshore oil rig, hid the body, and tried to kill another coworker on Monday, the British media reported.

The Mirror initially reported that all three workers are from Scotland and employees of Stapem Offshore. Offshore Engineer has been informed that the workers were contractors working on behalf of subsea service firm Film-Ocean, a Stapem Offshore company.

According to reports, the incident occurred on the Seafox Burj offshore rig, where one Scottish worker "bludgeoned" a colleague with a breathing apparatus bottle, wrapped the body in a bed sheet, hid it in a bathroom, and went to dinner.

Then, as reported by The Mirror, after another colleague inquired about the missing coworker and went to look for him, the alleged killer followed him and tried to strangle him, but the victim managed to flee and seek assistance.

Offshore Engineer reached out to both Seafox and Stapem Offshore, seeking confirmation of the media reports, and more information. We will update the article with any responses we receive.

Film-Ocean, a subsea contractor that provides ROV inspection and intervention services, and a Stapem Group company, sent us a statement that confirmed the incident took place on Monday and that a worker was fatally wounded.

Here is the Film-Ocean statement in full:

"Film-Ocean Ltd. can regretfully confirm one person has been fatally wounded and another has been injured following a non-work related incident on an offshore installation off Qatar.



A third person has been taken into police custody and is assisting Qatari authorities with their inquiries.



The injured worker received treatment in hospital in Qatar, but has since been released.



The next of kin of those involved have been informed, and the company is working to ensure they receive the appropriate support.



All three personnel were contracted to Film-Ocean and were working on the platform at the time of the incident, which was reported around 0140hrs Arabia Standard Time on Monday, December 12.



Film-Ocean is liaising with the Foreign and Commonwealth and Development Office, as well as other stakeholders, to establish the full circumstances surrounding the incident.



The company will be making no further statement at this time, and the families of those involved have requested that their privacy is respected."





Offshore Engineer also reached out to the UK Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office seeking further information.

An FCDO spokesperson said: "We are supporting the family of a British man who has died and a man who has been injured in Qatar and are in contact with the local authorities.”