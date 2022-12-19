Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

Trinidad: Noble Corp. Jack-up Rig Damaged. Workers Evacuated

December 19, 2022

Credit: Rolf Jonsen/MarineTraffic.com
Credit: Rolf Jonsen/MarineTraffic.com

Offshore drilling contractor Noble Corp. said that its jack-up drilling rig Noble Regina Allen had experienced a mechanical issue while preparing to move from its location approximately 26 miles off the coast of Trinidad on Thursday, December 15.

"A technical failure in the jacking gear appears to have caused damage to the bow leg braces and joints, preventing the rig from being able to fully retract one of its legs. With the structural integrity of the leg compromised, all rig personnel have been evacuated after confirming watertight integrity," the drilling company said.

"The rig completed all well operations before the event occurred, and  thus the well is secure.  Noble is working closely with our customer and local authorities in response to the incident," Noble Corp. said.

According to Noble's fleet status report from November 2, the 2013-built rig is on contract with an undisclosed client. The contract, with an average dayrate of $107,000, expires in September 2023.

Energy Industry News Caribbean Activity Shallow Water Drilling Rigs

Related Offshore News

Abidjan ©Roman Yanushevsky/AdobeStock

Tullow Oil Pens Ivory Coast Offshore Block Deal
Illustration only - ©Ranimiro/AdobeStock

Wah Seong Wins $127M FPSO Topside Module Order


Trending Offshore News

Family Reveals Identity of Man Killed on Oil Rig in Qatar,...
Middle East
©Hal Ghent/MarineTraffic,com

Report: Offshore Oil Worker Kills Colleague on a Rig in...
Energy

Insight

First US Floating Wind Auction Closes

First US Floating Wind Auction Closes

Video

The Future is Bright for Floating Wind in the U.S.

The Future is Bright for Floating Wind in the U.S.

Current News

Seajacks Lines Up Transport & Install Work for WTIV Nessie

Seajacks Lines Up Transport & Install Work for WTIV Nessie

Capricorn Energy's Board Faces Overhaul as Shareholder Calls for General Meeting

Capricorn Energy's Board Faces Overhaul as Shareholder Calls for General Meeting

Charges Laid Against Suncor over 2019 Terra Nova FPSO Injury Incident

Charges Laid Against Suncor over 2019 Terra Nova FPSO Injury Incident

Oil Firms Take Four Out of 11 Offshore Blocks on Offer in Brazil's Bidding Round

Oil Firms Take Four Out of 11 Offshore Blocks on Offer in Brazil's Bidding Round

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine