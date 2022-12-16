Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

Fincantieri's Goal: Net Profit in 2025

December 16, 2022

© Federico/AdobeStock
© Federico/AdobeStock

Italy's shipbuilder Fincantieri said on Friday it would return to net profit in 2025, focusing on its three core businesses of cruise, defense, and specialized offshore vessels. 

Under a five-year business plan, Fincantieri forecasts revenues of 8.8 billion euros ($9.38 billion) in 2025 and 9.8 billion euros in 2027 from 6.7 billion euros last year. 

The ratio between debt and profitability is seen declining to 2.5-3.5 in 2027, while the core profit will be around 8% of revenues.

($1 = 0.9382 euros)


(Reuters - Reporting by Elisa Anzolin, editing by Alvise Armellini)

Shipbuilding Vessels Industry News Activity Construction

Related Offshore News

©Incat Crowther

Chinese Firm Takes Delivery of Offshore Wind Crew Transfer...
©Solstad Offshore

Equinor Books Solstad's Battery-hybrid PSV Duo


Trending Offshore News

©Hal Ghent/MarineTraffic,com

Report: Offshore Oil Worker Kills Colleague on a Rig in...
Energy
A Look inside the Deepwater Atlas, “World’s First Eighth-Generation Ultra-Deepwater Drillship”. Image courtesy Transocean

Great Ships '22: Deepwater Atlas, “World’s First...
Technology

Insight

First US Floating Wind Auction Closes

First US Floating Wind Auction Closes

Video

The Future is Bright for Floating Wind in the U.S.

The Future is Bright for Floating Wind in the U.S.

Current News

Höegh LNG in Talks to Supply More Regasification Vessels to Europe

Höegh LNG in Talks to Supply More Regasification Vessels to Europe

Aibel Wins $706M Deal to Build Unmanned Offshore Platform 'Of the future'

Aibel Wins $706M Deal to Build Unmanned Offshore Platform 'Of the future'

Huisman's 3,000mt+ Crane for Havfram's Offshore Wind Vessel

Huisman's 3,000mt+ Crane for Havfram's Offshore Wind Vessel

Floatel to Support Aker BP's NOA, Krafla Topside Projects with Two Rigs

Floatel to Support Aker BP's NOA, Krafla Topside Projects with Two Rigs

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine