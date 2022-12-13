EEW-AOS to Build Monopiles for Atlantic Shores Offshore Wind Farm Off New Jersey

U.S. offshore wind developer Atlantic Shores, a 50:50 partnership between Shell and EDF, has executed a Pre-Commitment and Capacity Reservation Agreement (PCCRA) with EEW American Offshore Structures Inc. (EEW-AOS) to serve as the manufacturing company for monopiles on its 1.5 GW offshore wind project.

Located approximately 10–20 miles off the coast of Atlantic City, New Jersey, Atlantic Shores Project 1 will generate electricity for more than 700,000 households.

According to the wind farm developer, the project will bring $848 million in guaranteed local economic benefits to the state. Atlantic Shores Project 1 is the largest single project awarded in New Jersey and the third largest offshore wind project in the United States.

EEW Group builds large-diameter steel pipes for offshore wind turbine foundations, and EEW American Offshore Structures (EEW-AOS) at the Port of Paulsboro Marine Terminal in New Jersey is expected to be the largest offshore wind manufacturing facility in the United States.

The agreement enables Atlantic Shores Project 1 to fabricate their monopiles in New Jersey fully and provides EEW-AOS with the order book commitments needed to support the second phase (Phase 2) of their manufacturing facility.

Atlantic Shores Project 1 will also provide future payments for start-up assistance in order to train and hire a local workforce for high-quality, in-demand jobs at the facility. EEW-AOS is working with its partners and the State of New Jersey to achieve all prerequisites to progress work on the second build-out phase at Port of Paulsboro Marine Terminal.

“Atlantic Shores is thrilled to partner with EEW-AOS and signal our strength as the leader of New Jersey’s clean energy economy,” said Joris Veldhoven, Chief Executive Officer of Atlantic Shores Offshore Wind. “With the recent announcements of Vestas as our turbine supplier and Ramboll as foundations designer, this agreement with EEW-AOS represents significant progress towards ‘Made in New Jersey’ monopile manufacturing and the creation of quality jobs in the Garden State. We are confident that EEW-AOS will have the site prepared to start manufacturing monopiles for Atlantic Shores Project 1 in 2024.”

“As a full-time resident of the Jersey Shore, I am keenly aware of our needs for both economic growth and solutions to address the significant impacts of climate change,” said Lee Laurendeau, Chief Executive Officer of EEW American Offshore Structures. “EEW-AOS is proud to partner with Atlantic Shores Project 1 on developing clean energy infrastructure that will create jobs, contribute to the local economy, and support coastal community resiliency. We are working with our partners to ensure our Phase 2 facility expansion is ready for Atlantic Shores Project 1, and to help New Jersey achieve its bold and ambitious offshore wind goals.”



