Proserv Secures SMS as Sampling Representative in Malaysia

December 8, 2022

(Photo: Proserv)
(Photo: Proserv)

Controls technology company Proserv said it has signed an agreement with Aberdeen-based sand and erosion monitoring, analytics and management experts SMS. The deal sees SMS become the exclusive agent and representative for Proserv’s sampling activities across Malaysia.

According to Proserv, its combined offering with SMS will give clients a step change in the visibility of the condition and integrity of flowlines and, through the live measurement of sand quantities, will allow operators to make informed early strategy decisions around production rates, maintenance planning and ultimately the life of critical infrastructure.

As part of the tie-up, Proserv will also establish a service center in Malaysia located at SMS’s local facility in Labuan. This will be based upon the model in operation at Proserv’s main Sampling Center of Excellence in Aberdeen and at its sites in the US, Norway, the UAE, Saudi Arabia and Qatar. The center will supply both servicing and sampling equipment rental.



SMS engages non-intrusive corrosion and erosion sensors to supply real-time monitoring and data acquisition which when analysed and interpreted by subject matter experts can enable swift identification of incipient problems that, without appropriate intervention, could halt production via equipment damage or failure.

