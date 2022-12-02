Well Operations: Halliburton In 'Industry's First' Offshore Brazil

Oilfield services giant Halliburton said this week it had successfully installed "the industry's first" single trip, electro-hydraulic wet connect in deepwater for Petrobras in Brazil - a feat the company describes as a significant achievement in downhole electric completion technology.

Halliburton said its Fuzion EH electro-hydraulic downhole wet-mate connector helps increase well recovery factors by maintaining the integrity of Halliburton's SmartWell completion systems throughout the well's lifecycle.

"The Fuzion-EH connector helps further facilitate safer and simpler intervention operations and avoids potential formation damage because of workover operations. Halliburton plans a future version of a dual trip system Fuzion-EH connector for qualification and implementation by Petrobras in 2023. This system will provide additional benefits in SmartWell system installations while maintaining the benefits of the single trip system," the company said.

“The Fuzion-EH connector is the first step in the fully electric intelligent completion journey and is a product of collaborative development with Petrobras and Shell,” said Mark Dawson, vice president of Halliburton Completion Technology, Halliburton. “This achievement paves the way for us to give customers the autonomous capability to control and manage reservoirs across their wells and assets and deliver on our Future of Completions.”

“This significant well technology development marks the first single trip, multiple zones, open hole completion. It was a remarkable example of teamwork, partnership and technical collaboration between operators and Halliburton in the Brazilian ecosystem. This technology's first application was enabled using the ANP Levy,” said Olivier Wambersie, general manager Brazil Technology, Shell.