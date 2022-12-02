Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

Well Operations: Halliburton In 'Industry's First' Offshore Brazil

December 2, 2022

©Halliburton
©Halliburton

Oilfield services giant Halliburton said this week it had successfully installed "the industry's first" single trip, electro-hydraulic wet connect in deepwater for Petrobras in Brazil - a feat the company describes as a significant achievement in downhole electric completion technology. 

Halliburton said its Fuzion EH electro-hydraulic downhole wet-mate connector helps increase well recovery factors by maintaining the integrity of Halliburton's SmartWell completion systems throughout the well's lifecycle.

"The Fuzion-EH connector helps further facilitate safer and simpler intervention operations and avoids potential formation damage because of workover operations. Halliburton plans a future version of a dual trip system Fuzion-EH connector for qualification and implementation by Petrobras in 2023. This system will provide additional benefits in SmartWell system installations while maintaining the benefits of the single trip system," the company said.

“The Fuzion-EH connector is the first step in the fully electric intelligent completion journey and is a product of collaborative development with Petrobras and Shell,” said Mark Dawson, vice president of Halliburton Completion Technology, Halliburton. “This achievement paves the way for us to give customers the autonomous capability to control and manage reservoirs across their wells and assets and deliver on our Future of Completions.”

“This significant well technology development marks the first single trip, multiple zones, open hole completion. It was a remarkable example of teamwork, partnership and technical collaboration between operators and Halliburton in the Brazilian ecosystem. This technology's first application was enabled using the ANP Levy,” said Olivier Wambersie, general manager Brazil Technology, Shell.

 

Technology Energy Deepwater Subsea Activity Well Operations

Related Offshore News

P-74 FPSO at the Búzios field - Credit: Andre Ribeiro / Banco de Imagens Petrobras

China's CNOOC Beefs Up Stake in Giant Offshore Oil Field...
Credit: Helix Energy Solutions Group - CC BY-SA 2.0

Talos Extends Helix Producer I Floater Charter in Gulf of...


Trending Offshore News

Illustration only - Credit: Sevan (File Image)

Construction of Shell's Penguins FPSO Completed in China
Offshore
©Michael/AdobeStock

Reuters: Eni in Talks to Buy Neptune Energy for $5-6B
Mergers & Acquisitions

Sponsored

Smart Network Solutions for your Remote Operations

Smart Network Solutions for your Remote Operations

Insight

Mexico's Pemex Had a Plan to Fix Its Flaring Problem, but Abandoned It

Mexico's Pemex Had a Plan to Fix Its Flaring Problem, but Abandoned It

Video

The Future is Bright for Floating Wind in the U.S.

The Future is Bright for Floating Wind in the U.S.

Current News

Well Operations: Halliburton In 'Industry's First' Offshore Brazil

Well Operations: Halliburton In 'Industry's First' Offshore Brazil

Gasunie to Oversee Build of Dutch North Sea Hydrogen Network

Gasunie to Oversee Build of Dutch North Sea Hydrogen Network

Platform Supply Vessel to Ship CO2 for Storage Under North Sea Seabed

Platform Supply Vessel to Ship CO2 for Storage Under North Sea Seabed

Philippines Must Find Way to Exploit South China Sea Resources, says President Marcos

Philippines Must Find Way to Exploit South China Sea Resources, says President Marcos

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine