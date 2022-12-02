German Firm Buys Irish Offshore Wind Farm Site

German renewable energy firm RWE said Friday it had bought the Irish company Western Power Offshore Developments Ltd, which is in the early stages of developing the East Celtic wind farm project offshore Ireland.

The East Celtic wind farm site , which could have a capacity of 900MW, is located around 10 kilometers offshore of Wexford and Waterford in Ireland.

"RWE’s adoption of the project as part of the acquisition reinforces the company’s commitment to offshore wind growth in Ireland, and makes it a key partner to Irish Government in the delivery of its target of connecting 7GW (7,000MW) of offshore wind capacity to the Grid by 2030," RWE said.

In addition, RWE is already developing the Dublin Array wind farm project in partnership with Saorgus Energy, off the coast of Dublin and Wicklow, which will be capable of generating up to 600-900 MW of electricity.

Sven Utermöhlen, CEO Wind Offshore of RWE Renewables, said: "The acquisition of the East Celtic wind farm project is a significant step in the growth of RWE’s Irish offshore business. East Celtic is targeting inclusion in Ireland’s offshore Phase 2 round and could be invaluable in contributing to the Irish Government’s 80% renewable energy target by 2030.

RWE noted that the project is in the "very early stages of development, and important decisions have yet to be made, from the overall size of the wind farm to turbine locations, cable routes and land-based developments."

In 2023, the company plans to have a "major public consultation exercise" to gather views from local people to help inform the future direction of the project design.

"Depending on the final agreed installed capacity, and once fully developed and constructed, it could have the potential to generate up to 900 megawatts (MW) of clean wind energy. It is anticipated that it could also bring significant economic benefits to the South East region of

Ireland, during both the construction phase, and across the operational life of the wind farm," RWE said.