Mainstream, Maple Power to Bid for Celtic Sea Floating Wind Farm Rights

Mainstream Renewable Power ("Mainstream"), a renewable energy company majority-owned by Aker Horizons, and offshore wind developer Maple Power are jointly exploring the upcoming Celtic Sea Floating Offshore Wind Tender in the UK, which will be launched in 2023.

Maple Power Ltd is a 50:50 joint venture between Enbridge Inc. and Canada Pension Plan Investment Board (CPP Investments).

The Crown Estate is advancing the Celtic Sea seabed leasing tender for floating wind, which is anticipated to deliver a total of 4 GW of renewable energy by 2035. The region has the potential to generate up to an additional 20 GW by 2045.

"The combined expertise of Maple Power and Mainstream will contribute to UK supply chain development, industry-leading innovation, and benefit renewable energy growth in a key market," the companies said.

Since 2019, Maple Power, together with its partners and shareholders, has co-developed over 2 GW of offshore wind projects across Europe, including Provence Grand Large, the first non-recourse project financed floating offshore wind project currently in construction.

Mainstream has stakes in Hornsea One (1.2 GW), Hornsea 2 (1.4 GW) and Neart na Gaoithe (450 MW) offshore wind projects in the UK.

Also,through its recent combination with Aker Offshore Wind, Mainstream is, with its partners, developing gigawatt scale projects in South Korea (1.2 GW) and Scotland (1.8 GW). Mainstream is also a major shareholder in the floating wind technology provider Principle Power.

"The Celtic Sea can play a leading role in reaching the UK's Net Zero ambitions, while providing renewable energy for green value chains in Wales and beyond through its proximity to key industry," said Tove Røskaft, Head of Offshore Wind at Mainstream. "I believe Mainstream and Maple Power bring together highly complementary capabilities and experience which will support us well in our aim to bid on and develop floating offshore wind in the region."

Michael van der Heijden, Chief Executive Officer at Maple Power, said: "Maple Power has been active in floating offshore wind since 2019, when the team started to co-develop the Provence Grand Large project in France. With construction of that project now well underway, I am keen for Maple Power to further deploy its floating offshore wind expertise. Combined with Mainstream's track record, the two companies together are therefore well-placed to consider opportunities in the Celtic Sea tender."

The Celtic Sea is defined as the waters in the region around the South Wales coast and the Southwest peninsula within the United Kingdom, covering an area of 300,000 km2.