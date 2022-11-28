Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

Gazprom to Preserve Nord Stream Gas-pumping Equipment

November 28, 2022

Portovaya station - Credit Gazprom (File image)
Portovaya station - Credit Gazprom (File image)

Russia's Gazprom plans to preserve gas pumping equipment at the Portovaya and Slavyanskaya compressor stations that supply the Nord Stream 1 and Nord Stream 2 pipelines, the Kommersant newspaper reported on Monday, citing sources.

According to Kommersant, Gazprom plans to keep the equipment at the stations and not move it to other sites.

Kommersant said Gazprom declined to comment on its report.

Neither of the Nord Stream pipelines, laid on the bed of the Baltic Sea from Russia to Germany, are currently transporting gas.

Nord Stream 1 was shut down for repairs on Aug. 31 and never restarted, while Nord Stream 2 was never launched after Russia's invasion of Ukraine. Both lines were then damaged in what European authorities have called an act of sabotage.


 (Reporting by Reuters; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)

Energy Pipelines Industry News Activity Europe

Related Offshore News

©guteksk7/AdobeStock

Russia to Wait for Full Nord Stream Damage Assessment...
©Cadeler

Danish Offshore Wind Installation Firm Bolsters Senior...


Trending Offshore News

Illustration only - ©Bomboman/AdobeStock

Icon Offshore Sells Perisai Pacific 101 Jack-up Rig at...
Energy
©DeepOcean

DeepOcean Nets $201.8M in Subsea Deals with Equinor, BP,...
Energy

Insight

Mexico's Pemex Had a Plan to Fix Its Flaring Problem, but Abandoned It

Mexico's Pemex Had a Plan to Fix Its Flaring Problem, but Abandoned It

Video

Catching the MIROS Wave

Catching the MIROS Wave

Current News

DOF Charters Havila Phoenix CSV. Wins Contracts in Atlantic Region

DOF Charters Havila Phoenix CSV. Wins Contracts in Atlantic Region

Zero-C Offshore: A New UK Firm Aiming to Address ‘Chronic’ FIV Shortage

Zero-C Offshore: A New UK Firm Aiming to Address ‘Chronic’ FIV Shortage

Trillion Energy Brings Online Akcakoca-3 Well Offshore Turkey

Trillion Energy Brings Online Akcakoca-3 Well Offshore Turkey

TotalEnergies' Awari Exploration Well Offshore Suriname Fails to Deliver

TotalEnergies' Awari Exploration Well Offshore Suriname Fails to Deliver

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine