Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

All 38 Turbines Installed at RWE's Kaskasi Offshore Wind Farm in Germany

November 22, 2022

Credit: RWE / Photographer: Matthias Ibeler
Credit: RWE / Photographer: Matthias Ibeler

The last turbine at RWE’s Kaskasi wind farm has now been installed 35 kilometers north of the German island of Heligoland, the German company said Tuesday.

Kaskasi is RWE’s sixth wind farm off the German coast. According to the company, more than two thirds of the Kaskasi wind farm’s 38 turbines are already feeding electricity into the grid. 

The entire wind farm is to be operational by the end of the year. Then, Kaskasi will be capable of supplying electricity to the equivalent of over 400,000 households per year. This is comparable to the number of households in a large city such as Frankfurt am Main, RWE said.

According to RWE, wind farms like Kaskasi can supply electricity for at least 25 years, and, the company said, until now it was a challenge to recycle rotor blades, due to the composite materials used in the rotor blades being cast in resin, making them difficult to separate after decommissioning. 

However, at RWE’s Kaskasi wind farm, some of the turbines are now generating electricity with the world’s first recyclable rotor blades. 

"The unique feature of the Siemens Gamesa RecycableBlade is its innovative resin, which is the first to allow the component materials to be separated from one another thanks to its special chemical structure. The separation process protects the properties of the materials, allowing them to be reused in other applications – for example, in the automotive industry or in consumer goods such as suitcases and flat screen casings," RWE said.


Energy Renewable Energy Industry News Offshore Wind Activity Renewables

Related Offshore News

Credit: eyeimagery/AdobeStock

Intelatus: Almost 30,000 Offshore Wind Turbines to Be...
©Fokke Baarssen/AdobeStock

Commonwealth Wind Moves Forward with Mass. Offshore Wind...


Trending Offshore News

Illustration: An FPSO offshore Brazil - ©Ranimiro/AdobeStock (Cropped)

Brazil: No Gato do Mato Offshore Field FID in Next 12-24...
Energy
A floating wind turbine, reaching into the wind with a lightweight structure, based on America's Cup sailing tech, keeping the heavier bearings and generator near sea level, American Offshore Energy side steps logistical problems with floating HAWT. ©AOE

American Offshore Energy Launches Novel Floating Wind...
Energy

Sponsored

What does an SLA look like in the NGSO world?

What does an SLA look like in the NGSO world?

Insight

Mexico's Pemex Had a Plan to Fix Its Flaring Problem, but Abandoned It

Mexico's Pemex Had a Plan to Fix Its Flaring Problem, but Abandoned It

Video

Catching the MIROS Wave

Catching the MIROS Wave

Current News

Reach Subsea to Assist with Offshore Unit Installation in W. Africa

Reach Subsea to Assist with Offshore Unit Installation in W. Africa

New Fortress Finalizes Deal to Develop Lakach Gas Project in Mexico Using FLNG

New Fortress Finalizes Deal to Develop Lakach Gas Project in Mexico Using FLNG

All 38 Turbines Installed at RWE's Kaskasi Offshore Wind Farm in Germany

All 38 Turbines Installed at RWE's Kaskasi Offshore Wind Farm in Germany

Autonomous OBN Seismic Survey Robots Could Enter Commercial Operation in 2024

Autonomous OBN Seismic Survey Robots Could Enter Commercial Operation in 2024

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine