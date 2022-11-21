Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

Saudi Arabia's State Fund Hires Banks for IPO of ADES, Sources say

November 21, 2022

ADES recently bought seven jack-up drilling rigs from Seadrill - ©Seadrill
ADES recently bought seven jack-up drilling rigs from Seadrill - ©Seadrill

Saudi Arabia's sovereign wealth fund is planning an initial public offering (IPO) of oil and gas drilling firm ADES International in Riyadh next year that could fetch more than $1 billion, according to two sources who declined to be identified as the matter is not public.

The Public Investment Fund (PIF) has selected JPMorgan, Goldman Sachs, Saudi National Bank's investment banking arm and Egypt-based EFG Hermes as joint lead managers, the sources said. 

The PIF, EFG Hermes and Saudi National Bank did not immediately respond to requests for comment when contacted by Reuters on Monday. 

JPMorgan and Goldman Sachs declined to comment.

ADES International listed on the London Stock Exchange in 2017. Last year, the PIF partnered with the firm's major shareholders ADES Investments Holding and Zamil Group Investment Co to take it private. 

The deal valued ADES at $516 million at the time. 

ADES counts state oil giant Saudi Aramco and Kuwait Oil Co as its clients, as well as joint ventures of national oil companies with global majors including BP and Eni, according to information on its website. 

It has a fleet of 84 onshore and offshore rigs across six  markets: Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Qatar, Egypt, Algeria, and Tunisia.

The PIF, which has over $600 billion in assets, has been selling down some of its stakes in companies it owns to recycle capital for new investments.

Earlier this month, it raised $610 million from selling a 10% stake in Saudi Tadawul Group, the listed owner and operator of the kingdom's stock exchange, via an accelerated bookbuild offering. 

 (Reuters - Reporting by Hadeel Al Sayegh; editing by Jason Neely)

Middle East Drilling Industry News Activity Drilling Rigs

Related Offshore News

Credit: Seadrill via PSA Norway

Norway: Safety Watchdog Launches Probe as Offshore Rig...
Illustration only - ©anetlanda/AdobeStock

Equinor Leads the Way in Adoption of Low-emission Offshore...


Trending Offshore News

Illustration: An FPSO offshore Brazil - ©Ranimiro/AdobeStock (Cropped)

Brazil: No Gato do Mato Offshore Field FID in Next 12-24...
Energy
A floating wind turbine, reaching into the wind with a lightweight structure, based on America's Cup sailing tech, keeping the heavier bearings and generator near sea level, American Offshore Energy side steps logistical problems with floating HAWT. ©AOE

American Offshore Energy Launches Novel Floating Wind...
Energy

Sponsored

What does an SLA look like in the NGSO world?

What does an SLA look like in the NGSO world?

Insight

Mexico's Pemex Had a Plan to Fix Its Flaring Problem, but Abandoned It

Mexico's Pemex Had a Plan to Fix Its Flaring Problem, but Abandoned It

Video

Catching the MIROS Wave

Catching the MIROS Wave

Current News

Valaris Bags Four-well Drilling Contract with BP Offshore Egypt

Valaris Bags Four-well Drilling Contract with BP Offshore Egypt

Brazil: No Gato do Mato Offshore Field FID in Next 12-24 Months, FPSO Firm Says

Brazil: No Gato do Mato Offshore Field FID in Next 12-24 Months, FPSO Firm Says

Fugro Wins Survey Deal at U.S. Offshore Wind Project

Fugro Wins Survey Deal at U.S. Offshore Wind Project

Noble Corp. Jack-up Rig Gearing Up for CO2 Storage Work in Denmark

Noble Corp. Jack-up Rig Gearing Up for CO2 Storage Work in Denmark

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine