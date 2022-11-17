Danish Offshore Wind Installation Firm Bolsters Senior Management Team

Danish offshore wind installation company Cadeler has bolstered its senior management team with three appointments, who will help the company grow and prepare it for busy times ahead.

The new members include Pernille Korsager who joined the company in May 2022 as the company’s General Counsel (GC); Carina Cappelen who joined as Chief People & Culture Officer (CPCO) this November; and Peter Kragh Jacobsen, who was promoted to Chief Technical Officer (CTO) in July 2022. They all worked for Maersk at some point.

With three new appointments, Cadeler which is building a fleet of offshore wind installation vessels, has grown its Management team from four to seven members.

"The reason for this strategic move is to expand the range of different competencies in the Senior Management team, while positioning the organisation for growth in the years to come," Cadeler said.

Mikkel Gleerup, CEO of Cadeler said: “Our ability to remain successfull comes down to the skills and capacities of our people. Our new Senior Management members will add valuable knowledge and experience to the team, making sure we are well prepared as demand for our services continues to be strong.”

Pernille Korsager ©Cadeler

Pernille Korsager joins the Senior Management team in Cadeler as General Counsel (GC)

Pernille Korsager joined Cadeler in May 2022 as General Counsel. She comes from a position as Chief Legal Counsel with Maersk Drilling A/S and has had a long career in senior legal positions with a broad portfolio of skills in corporate and commercial law. She brings along a profound experience with S&P transactions, international M&A, special projects, funding, corporate and commercial matters, drafting and negotiation of contracts, project and legal risk management and much more.

Carina Cappelen ©Cadeler

Carina Cappelen joins the Senior Management team in Cadeler as Chief People & Culture Officer (CPCO)

Carina Cappelen has joined the company 1 November 2022 as CPCO and will be part of the Senior Management team. Carina brings more than 10 years of relevant experience from a fast-paced career in global shipping companies and holds a well-equipped HR toolbox and a solid track record of building organisations, teams and working culture from scratch. She comes from a role as Head of People and Culture in Maersk Mc-Kinney Møller Center for Zero Carbon Shipping.

Peter Kragh - ©CadelerPeter Kragh Jacobsen joins the Senior Management team in Cadeler as Chief Technical Officer (CTO)

Peter Kragh Jacobsen joined the company in September 2021 as responsible for leading the company’s newbuild vessel program. He was since promoted to Chief Technical Officer and part of the Senior Management team. Peter has a long career within the Maersk organization, where he functioned as Chief Technical Officer and Head of Projects and Newbuildings.