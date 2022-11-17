Woodside CEO O'Neill Becomes APPEA Chair

The Australian Petroleum Production & Exploration Association (APPEA) has appointed Woodside's CEO of Meg O’Neill as Chair, and Beach Energy's CEO Morné Engelbrecht as Vice-Chair following APPEA’s annual general meeting in Perth on Wednesday.

O’Neill was elected to the APPEA Board in 2019 and has served as Vice-Chair for the past year. She has held the position of Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director of Woodside Energy since 2021.

Engelbrecht was elected to the Board in 2021 and has held the position of Chief Executive Officer of Beach Energy since May this year.

APPEA also welcomeed two new Directors: Dan Clark of ConocoPhillips Australia Pty Ltd and Joel Riddle of Tamboran Resources Limited.

Outgoing APPEA Chair Ian Davies, Chief Executive Officer Senex Energy, was first elected to the APPEA Board in 2017 and has also served as Vice-Chair.

"As Chair, Mr Davies has helped lead APPEA through significant challenges – from global pressures to public activism against the industry. He also oversaw substantial organisational changes, including recruiting new Chief Executive Samantha McCulloch, and the development and implementation of APPEA’s new Constitution," APPEA said.

Following the Annual General Meeting election, the Association’s Directors are as follows: