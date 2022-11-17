Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Woodside CEO O'Neill Becomes APPEA Chair

November 17, 2022

APPEA Chair Meg O’Neill and Vice-Chair Morné Engelbrecht after the APPEA AGM in Perth / ©APPEA
The Australian Petroleum Production & Exploration Association (APPEA) has appointed Woodside's CEO of Meg O’Neill as Chair, and Beach Energy's CEO Morné Engelbrecht as Vice-Chair following APPEA’s annual general meeting in Perth on Wednesday.

O’Neill was elected to the APPEA Board in 2019 and has served as Vice-Chair for the past year. She has held the position of Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director of Woodside Energy since 2021.

Engelbrecht was elected to the Board in 2021 and has held the position of Chief Executive Officer of Beach Energy since May this year.

APPEA also welcomeed two new Directors: Dan Clark of ConocoPhillips Australia Pty Ltd and Joel Riddle of Tamboran Resources Limited. 

Outgoing APPEA Chair Ian Davies, Chief Executive Officer Senex Energy, was first elected to the APPEA Board in 2017 and has also served as Vice-Chair.

"As Chair, Mr Davies has helped lead APPEA through significant challenges – from global pressures to public activism against the industry. He also oversaw substantial organisational changes, including recruiting new Chief Executive Samantha McCulloch, and the development and implementation of APPEA’s new Constitution," APPEA said.

Following the Annual General Meeting election, the Association’s Directors are as follows: 

 

  • Meg O’Neill, Woodside Energy Limited (Chair)
  • Morné Engelbrecht, Beach Energy Limited (Vice Chair)
  • Frank Calabria, Origin Energy Limited
  • Kate Callaghan, Chevron Australia Pty Ltd
  • Dan Clark, ConocoPhillips Australia Pty Ltd
  • Kevin Gallagher, Santos Limited
  • David Maxwell, Cooper Energy Ltd
  • Tor McCaul, Comet Ridge Limited
  • Noel Newell, 3D Oil Ltd
  • Tony Nunan, Shell Australia Pty Ltd
  • Dylan Pugh, ExxonMobil Australia
  • Joel Riddle, Tamboran Resources Limited
  • Rachael Risucci, BP Developments Australia Pty Ltd
  • Ken Yamamura, Mitsui E&P Australia Pty Ltd
