Odfjell Technology, Serica Energy Agree Bruce Platform Services Extension

UK North Sea-focused oil and gas company Serica Energy has extended its contract with Odfjell Technology for the provision of storage, preservation, maintenance, and drilling services on the North Sea Bruce platform.

Kurt Meinert Fjell, Odfjell Technology, EVP Drilling Operations, said: "We are delighted to continue our collaboration with Serica on the Bruce platform through 2023 and look forward to continued commitment and delivery of safe and efficient operations together.”

Odfjell Technology shared the news via social media. Financial details were not disclosed.

Serica is the operator of the Bruce field and associated platforms and subsea infrastructure.

The Bruce complex is located in blocks 9/9a, 9/8a and 9/9b. It lies 340 km to the northeast of Aberdeen, Scotland, in the UK Sector of the Northern North Sea. The Bruce complex consists of three bridge-linked platforms: A production utilities quarters platform with quarters for crew (max. 168 persons); a drilling platform; and a compression and reception platform that hosts reception and compression facilities.

The subsea Keith and Rhum fields are both tied back to the Bruce complex, where they are transported and processed for export. Gas is exported via the Frigg pipeline to the St. Fergus terminal, and liquids are exported via the Forties Pipeline System.

©Serica Energy