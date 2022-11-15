Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
GAC Opens Another Office in Taiwan

November 15, 2022

(Photo: GAC)

Global shipping and logistics provider GAC Group is expanding its presence in East Asia and the Asia-Pacific region by establishing a new office in Taiwan’s second-largest port, Taichung.

The port has constructed several tailor-made wharves to serve the offshore wind energy industry as the country looks to become the leading provider of offshore wind power in the Asia-Pacific region.  

“By opening an office at Taichung Port, we can now be closer to our project sites and respond more quickly to the growing needs of our customers,” says Kenny So, GAC Taiwan’s Managing Director.

Daniel Nordberg, GAC’s Group Vice President, Asia Pacific & Indian Subcontinent, said, “By investing in the new office at Taichung, GAC is demonstrating our commitment and confidence in the Taiwan market, where we have been providing services for more than 20 years. With our strong local knowledge and resources, we are well positioned to deliver world-class services to the country’s burgeoning offshore energy sector.”

The new office in Taichung will complement GAC Taiwan’s two other offices on the island, located in Kaohsiung and Taipei.  

