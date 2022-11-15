Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

EU Supports COP27 Call to Phase Down All Fossil Fuels

November 15, 2022

©leowolfert/AdobeStock
©leowolfert/AdobeStock

The European Union supports a call by India to phase down fossil fuel use as part of a COP27 deal, the bloc's climate policy chief Frans Timmermans said on Tuesday, provided it does not weaken previous agreements on reducing the use of coal.

India wants countries to agree to phase down all fossil fuels at the U.N. climate summit in Egypt, rather than a narrower deal to phase down coal that was agreed at COP26 last year.

"We are in support of any call to phase down all fossil fuels," Timmermans told a news conference.

"But we also have to make sure that this call does not diminish the earlier agreements we had on phasing down coal, so if it comes on top of what we already agreed in Glasgow, then the EU will support in this proposal."

India was among the countries resistant to efforts to eliminate coal at last year's climate talks in Glasgow when the final deal at the last minute dropped wording calling for a phase-out of coal-fired power, replacing it with a phase down.

A wider push to phase down use of all fossil fuels would put oil and gas consumers and producers in the spotlight, as well as those countries that rely on coal.

The Egyptian COP27 Presidency on Monday night released a two-page sketch of what could become a deal, featuring bullet points outlining many of the issues countries have asked be included - some of which have deeply divided nations.

The document did not refer to fossil fuels, although a COP Presidency spokesperson later said the list was not exhaustive and did not contain the language that would be used in the final version.


(Reuters - Reporting by Kate Abnett and William James; editing by Dominic Evans and Barbara Lewis)

Energy Industry News Emissions Activity Europe Asia Regulations

Related Offshore News

Sanco Swift / Credit; Peter Beentjes/MarineTraffic.com

Sanco Swift Vessel to Carry Out Seismic Survey Offshore...
©AdobeStock

Conrad Asia Energy Wins Two Offshore Blocks in Indonesia


Trending Offshore News

Credit: Eni

Gallery: Mozambique's Coral Sul FLNG Ships First LNG Cargo
Offshore
©SBM Offshore

SBM Offshore, ExxonMobil Pen MoU for Another Guyana FPSO
Energy

Sponsored

What does an SLA look like in the NGSO world?

What does an SLA look like in the NGSO world?

Insight

Mexico's Pemex Had a Plan to Fix Its Flaring Problem, but Abandoned It

Mexico's Pemex Had a Plan to Fix Its Flaring Problem, but Abandoned It

Video

Catching the MIROS Wave

Catching the MIROS Wave

Current News

Norway: Safety Watchdog Launches Probe as Offshore Rig Worker Suffers Serious Injury

Norway: Safety Watchdog Launches Probe as Offshore Rig Worker Suffers Serious Injury

GAC Opens Another Office in Taiwan

GAC Opens Another Office in Taiwan

EU Supports COP27 Call to Phase Down All Fossil Fuels

EU Supports COP27 Call to Phase Down All Fossil Fuels

Japan to Resume Offshore Wind Lease Sales in December with Revised Rules

Japan to Resume Offshore Wind Lease Sales in December with Revised Rules

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine