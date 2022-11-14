Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

Biden Unveils Investments in Indonesia Carbon Capture, Transport

November 14, 2022

©Pertamina
©Pertamina

 U.S. President Joe Biden on Monday announced a number of investments in Indonesia spanning areas like climate and food security, including a $2.5 billion agreement between ExxonMobil and state-owned energy company Pertamina on carbon capture.

ExxonMobil and Pertamina's agreement will further assess development of a regional carbon capture and sequestration hub in Indonesia, the White House said in a statement.

The partnership "will enable key industry sectors to decarbonise" the statement said, citing the refining, chemicals, cement, and steel sectors. It said this would lower carbon emissions, ensure economic opportunities for Indonesian workers and help Indonesia achieve its net-zero ambitions in 2060 or sooner.

A joint study by Pertamina and Exxonmobil had found a potential carbon storage capacity of 1 billion tonnes in Pertamina's oil and gas fields, which could permanently store Indonesia's emissions for the next 16 years, Pertamina said in a separate statement on Sunday.

Biden is visiting Indonesia to take part in a G20 summit this week in Bali and announced the investments in a meeting with Indonesian President Joko Widodo, where he described the Southeast Asian country as a "critical partner".

The U.S. president also said the two countries would  collaborate to "protect our people" from COVID-19.

The United States and Indonesia also agreed to launch a $698 million Millennium Challenge Corporation (MCC) compact to help  support development of climate-conscious transportation infrastructure in five Indonesian provinces and 'other development goals', the White House statement said.

The funds include $649 million from the United States and $49 million from Indonesia.


(Reuters - Reporting by Nandita Bose/Writng by Ed DaviesEditing by Kanupriya Kapoor)

Energy Industry News Activity Decarbonization Carbon Capture CCS Carbon Capture And Storage

Related Offshore News

The wells have been drilled using Transocean's semi-submersible drilling rig Transocean Enabler ©Northern Lights

Drilling Completed at Northern Lights CO2 Storage Project...
Chevron and MOL have signed a Joint Study Agreement to explore the feasibility of transporting liquified carbon dioxide from Singapore to permanent storage locations offshore Australia. At the signing ceremony in Singapore were Mr. Chris Powers, Vice President, Carbon Capture Utilization and Storage, Chevron New Energies, and Mr. Yasuchika Noma, Executive Officer of MOL. (Photo: Business Wire)

Chevron, Japan's MOL to Study CO2 Transportation from...


Trending Offshore News

Credit: Eni

Gallery: Mozambique's Coral Sul FLNG Ships First LNG Cargo
Offshore
©SBM Offshore

SBM Offshore, ExxonMobil Pen MoU for Another Guyana FPSO
Energy

Sponsored

What does an SLA look like in the NGSO world?

What does an SLA look like in the NGSO world?

Insight

Mexico's Pemex Had a Plan to Fix Its Flaring Problem, but Abandoned It

Mexico's Pemex Had a Plan to Fix Its Flaring Problem, but Abandoned It

Video

Catching the MIROS Wave

Catching the MIROS Wave

Current News

Norway: Safety Watchdog Launches Probe as Offshore Rig Worker Suffers Serious Injury

Norway: Safety Watchdog Launches Probe as Offshore Rig Worker Suffers Serious Injury

GAC Opens Another Office in Taiwan

GAC Opens Another Office in Taiwan

EU Supports COP27 Call to Phase Down All Fossil Fuels

EU Supports COP27 Call to Phase Down All Fossil Fuels

Japan to Resume Offshore Wind Lease Sales in December with Revised Rules

Japan to Resume Offshore Wind Lease Sales in December with Revised Rules

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine