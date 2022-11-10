TGS Starts 3D Data Reprocessing Program Offshore Uruguay

The Norwegian marine seismic data specialist TGS said Thursday it had started a 3D data reprocessing program offshore Uruguay.

Tannat 3D PSDM Repro consists of 25,000 square kilometers, covering blocks in the active Uruguay Licensing Round, TGS said.

"The data will be regionally integrated and reprocessed using advanced techniques, including de-ghosting, improved velocities and pre-stack merge and migration to depth. This newly enhanced data, combined with TGS' existing 23,000 km of 2D seismic coverage in the area, will allow for the definition of play fairways, leads, and exploration targets - providing E&Ps with the best imaged data to make the most informed decisions ahead of and after the license round," TGS said.

Kristian Johansen, CEO at TGS, said: "We are excited to embark on this project and further position TGS in the region supporting the future exploration success Offshore Uruguay." Early out PSDM data will be available in Q1 2023, with final products to be delivered in Q3 2023.