UK: JDR Starts Construction of $148,M Subsea Cable Manufacturing Plant

Subsea cable supplier JDR Cable Systems (JDR) has started construction of its new subsea cable manufacturing facility in Cambois, near Blyth, Northumberland, UK.

The 69,000-square-meter factory will be operational by 2024. According to JDR, the £130 million ($148,7 million) project will deliver vital subsea cable manufacturing technology to the offshore wind market and is currently providing 171 local jobs for the construction phase of the project.

The project is supported by the UK government as part of the BEIS Offshore Wind Manufacturing Investment Support Scheme.

According to JDR, when complete, the facility will include a new catenary continuous vulcanisation (CCV) line, making it the only facility in the UK capable of full start-to-finish manufacturing of high voltage subsea cables for offshore wind farms to support the growing global renewable energy market.

Tomasz Nowak, Chief Executive Officer at JDR said: “We’re delighted to be starting construction, it’s taken a lot of hard work from all stakeholders for spades to finally hit the ground today! It’s a significant moment for the North East too, as projects like ours will provide more local jobs and opportunities for the people of Cambois, Bedlington and the surrounding area. This region and the east coast of the UK has plans to connect an incredible amount of energy infrastructure in the coming years and we’re proud to be contributing to it in the midst of a growing offshore energy sector.

This is the first phase of our development in Cambois, but we’ll continue to move with confidence and pace. These are very exciting times for JDR and we look forward to working with the local community and our partners to deliver cutting edge subsea cable technology that secures our energy supply and powers the future economic success of this site, the region and beyond.”



