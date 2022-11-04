OMV Makes Gas/Condensate Discovery Offshore Norway

Austrian oil and gas company OMV has made gas/condensate discoveries offshore Norway at the 30/5-4 S and 30/5-4 A offshore wells.

The wells were drilled about 10 kilometers northwest of the Oseberg field in the North Sea and 150 kilometers northwest of Bergen using the Noble Intrepid jack-up drilling rig (ex-Maersk Intrepid).

The primary exploration target for well 30/5-4 S was to prove petroleum in Middle Jurassic reservoir rocks in the Tarbert Formation (the Brent Group). The secondary exploration target for the well was to prove petroleum in Middle Jurassic reservoir rocks in the Ness Formation (the Brent Group).



The objective of appraisal well 30/5-4 A was to conduct a formation test in the Tarbert Formation.



Well 30/5-4 S encountered a gas/condensate column of about 100 meters in the Tarbert Formation, which has a total thickness of 200 meters, and sandstone layers totaling 96 meters, with poor reservoir quality. The gas/water contact was not encountered.



Well 30/5-4 A encountered a gas/condensate column of about 90 meters in the Tarbert Formation. A total of 150 meters of the formation was drilled, with sandstone layers totaling 90 meters with poor reservoir quality. The gas/water contact was not encountered.



The Ness Formation is dry, with traces of petroleum.

Preliminary estimates place the size of the discovery between 1.5 and 6.5 million Sm3 of recoverable oil equivalent. The licensees will assess the discovery with a view toward further follow-up. Credit: NPD

Extensive data acquisition and sampling have been conducted in the wells, including a successful formation test in 30/5-4 A. The average production rate from the formation test in the Tarbert Formation was around 60,000 Sm3 of gas and 45 Sm3 of condensate per flow day through a 10/64-inch nozzle opening.

These are the first two exploration wells in production license 1100, which was awarded in APA 2020.



Well 30/5-4 S was drilled to a vertical depth of 5003 meters below sea level and was terminated in the Middle Jurassic in the Ness Formation. Well 30/5-4 A was drilled to respective vertical and measured depths of 4726 and 4946 meters below sea level, and was terminated in the Middle Jurassic in the Tarbert Formation.



The water depth at the site is 95 meters. The wells will now be permanently plugged and abandoned. The Noble Intrepid offshore drilling rig, will now proceed to Scotland.