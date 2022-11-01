Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Solstad Offshore Wins Contracts for CSV Trio

November 1, 2022

Normand Vision / Credit: Peder Otto Dybvik via Solstad Offshore
Normand Vision / Credit: Peder Otto Dybvik via Solstad Offshore

Norwegian offshore vessel company Solstad Offshore has won contracts for three of its subsea construction vessels (CSV).

Normand Vision has been awarded a new contract with Havfram AS for a period of 3 years firm plus an option for an extra 2 years. The contract will start in January 2024, in direct continuation of present agreement with Havfram.

Normand Ocean has been awarded an extension and a new contract with DeepOcean AS for a total period of 2 years firm from January 2024. DeepOcean will have an option for an additional one year.

Normand Pioneer has been awarded a Letter of Intent for a contract with an unnamed "major energy company" in South America for a period of 14 months plus an option for an additional one year. The contract will start in November 2022.

The contracts have a combined time charter value of approximately NOK 1,6 billion (USD 154,46 million)

Offshore Energy Vessels Industry News Activity Construction

