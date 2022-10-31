Verisk to Sell Wood Mackenzie to Veritas for More Than $3B

Global data analytics provider Verisk has agreed to sell its energy intelligence subsidiary Wood Mackenzie to Veritas Capital for $3.1 billion in cash consideration payable at closing plus future additional contingent consideration of up to $200 million.

“This transaction best positions Verisk to expand our role as a strategic data, analytics, and technology partner to the global insurance industry, and as a result, drive growth and returns that will create long-term shareholder value,” said Lee Shavel, Verisk CEO. “It will also further advance Wood Mackenzie’s competitive position and support the vital roles both organizations play in their respective industries.”

“As co-presidents of Wood Mackenzie, Mark Brinin and Joe Levesque have demonstrated remarkable leadership and have continued to grow the business by relentlessly innovating on behalf of their clients. We’re proud to have supported Wood Mackenzie’s growth and are confident in their bright future as part of Veritas,” Shavel added.

Verisk, which acquired Wood Mackenzie in 2015, said the agreed sale was in line with its efforts to optimize the business "for peak performance and long-term sustainable growth and value." Earlier this year, Verisk divested its financial services and environmental health and safety businesses.

According to a press release issued Monday, Veritas, the new owner, "is uniquely positioned to further advance Wood Mackenzie’s goal of accelerating the transition to a more sustainable future."

"Drawing from its decades of leadership and innovation, Wood Mackenzie is playing a vital role at the forefront of the global energy transition by providing essential data and insights to organizations across the value chain," said Ramzi Musallam, Chief Executive Officer and Managing Partner of Veritas. “In partnership with Wood Mackenzie leadership, and with the strong backing of our strategic investment, we have an opportunity to enhance and expand the datasets and solutions the company provides to its growing customer base, from upstream producers who are looking to decarbonize to new energy asset managers who want to optimize their investments."

The transaction is expected to close in the first quarter of 2023.



