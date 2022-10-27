Wintershall Dea Extends Viking Princess PSV Charter to July 2023

Wintershall Dea has extended the contract for Eidesvik Offshore's the platform supply vessel “Viking Princess” from January 2023.

This will be in direct continuation of the current contract, extending the firm period to July 2023.

According to the Norwegian shipowner, the Viking Princess was the world’s first offshore vessel with a battery hybrid solution replacing a traditional generator set. In November 2021, the vessel was also equipped with a shore power system.

Eidesvik Offshore CEO & President, Gitte Gard Talmo, said: "This contract extension shows satisfaction with the performance of the vessel and our crew, and we look forward to continuing supporting the company’s activities on the Norwegian Continental Shelf.”

Financial details were not disclosed.