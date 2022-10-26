ABL Group Buys Well Control Equipment Firm HOSE International

Energy and marine consultancy ABL Group (ABL) said Wednesday it had acquired the operations of well control equipment specialists HOSE International.

The two companies have cooperated since 2019 to jointly provide rig and well control inspection services for the offshore industry. Going forward, HOSE International’s UK business will become part of ABL’s global operations.

The two companies have agreed not to disclose the financial details of the transaction.

“We know the HOSE International team very well and are thrilled to be combining their expertise with that of our own on a continuous basis. This will allow us to further serve clients with the full scope of well control equipment assessment and rigs operations requirements,” says Steven Lee, director of offshore technical services at ABL.

HOSE International was established in 1994. Its services include well control equipment inspection, verification, assurance, and project support during rig selection, intake, and major maintenance periods.

According to ABL, during the past three decades, HOSE International has completed approximately 2,300 inspections on more than 700 drilling rigs.

These include drilling well control equipment events, front-line reactivations, overhauls, and re-certification, end-of-well and between-well maintenance periods, drilling failure, modifications, and upgrades.