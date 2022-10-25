Scotland: MPS to Provide Floating Platform for Simply Blue's Planned 100MW Wind Farm

Renewable energy technology company Marine Power Systems has partnered up with floating wind farm developer Simply Blue Group to develop a project proposal for the Innovation and Targeted Oil and Gas (INTOG) leasing round run by Crown Estate Scotland.

Innovation and Targeted Oil and Gas Decarbonisation (INTOG) seabed leasing round will allow developers to apply for seabed rights for innovative projects of 100 megawatts (MW) or less, as well as to provide low-carbon electricity to power oil and gas installations in the North Sea.

The maximum capacity of all the projects that can be awarded exclusivity to supply oil and gas installations is 5.7 gigawatts (GW) and 500 MW for innovative projects, Crown Estate Scotland said.

Under the newly announced partnership, Simply Blue Group and MPS would see six wind turbines deployed on the MPS floating platform, PelaFlex, in waters between 60 meters and 100 meters in depth, delivering a total capacity of 100MW.

Simply Blue Group has over 10GW of floating offshore wind projects under development worldwide. This latest collaboration forms part of the Nomadic Offshore Wind project, launched earlier in the year. ‘Marine Power Systems – PelaFlex’

MPS says it has been selected as the preferred technology partner based on the strengths of its "structurally efficient tension legged platform which delivers significantly reduced system mass and a smaller mooring footprint than its peers."

"The technology has been designed to optimise local content delivery through a decentralised logistics model, and those benefits help utility scale developers minimise costs whilst maximising local economic benefits and accelerating industrial scale farm development," MPS said.

Sam Roch-Perks, Group Chief Executive Officer, Simply Blue Group said; “Marine Power Systems offers the most advanced UK floating technology which we consider to be a good fit with our Nomadic Offshore Wind project. We are looking forward to working with this dynamic team.”

Gareth Stockman, Chief Executive Officer, Marine Power Systems said; “We are delighted to partner with Simply Blue Group to work on this project, which directly supports the UK energy strategy, and develop our relationship with one of the leading blue energy developers in the UK.

"Our innovative floating platform technology has been designed for industrial scale deployment from the outset. The technology brings significant cost and efficiency benefits throughout the product lifecycle and puts SBG and MPS in a strong position, and one that will provide a steppingstone to bigger commercial scale deployments in the future.”



