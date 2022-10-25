Island Drilling's Offshore Rig Lands $30M Contract with Dana Petroleum

Offshore drilling firm Island Drilling has signed a drilling contract with Dana Petroleum for a drilling program in the UK in 2023.

For this, Island Drilling will supply its 2012-built harsh-environment semi-submersible drilling rig, Island Innovator. The drilling program is set to start in April 2023.

Under the contract, Dana Petroleum will use the offshore drilling rig to drill three firm wells, with an option to add one more.

Island Drilling said it expected the firm work to take about 80 days. The optional work is estimated to be 30 days. The total contract value is estimated at $30 million.

This is the second contract Island Drilling Company has signed with Dana Petroleum (E&P) Limited, with the first one signed a year ago.

“Dana Petroleum was our first customer after a long yard stay during Covid. Even after the layup period, the operation was very efficient, and we take this as a compliment to our excellent crew and their performance. We are very pleased to be selected by Dana once again. It is our opinion the operators see that our type of rig gives the operator the best total cost of ownership.We will do our utmost to deliver beyond expectations,” said CEO, Roger Simmenes.

The Island Innovator is currently in South Africa, where Eco Atlantic is using it to drill the Gazania-1 exploration well.

The Gazania-1 exploration well is being drilled in approximately 150 meters of water and is located 25 kilometers offshore the Northern Cape in the Orange Basin.

The Orange Basin straddles the offshore waters of Namibia and South Africa, where major discoveries on both the Graff-1 well, drilled by Shell, and the Venus-1 well, drilled by TotalEnergies, have recently been announced.