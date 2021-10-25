Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Dana Petroleum Books Island Drilling Offshore Rig for UKCS Well

October 25, 2021

Credit: Island Drilling
Credit: Island Drilling

Oil and gas company Dana Petroleum has awarded Island Drilling a one-well drilling contract for the offshore drilling rig Island Innovator.

The contract for the 6th generation harsh environment drilling rig will start in April 2022.  Dana has hired the drilling rig for work on the UK continental shelf.

Island Offshore said that the rig had three options for other potential work.

Charlie Taylor, Wells Manager, Dana Petroleum said: “The Island Innovator is a modern sixth-generation rig that is well suited to the NNS environment and provides the ability to deliver operational efficiencies in the drilling and completion of the BP-7 well. We are looking forward to working with Island Drilling on this exciting project."

"Island Drilling Company AS is delighted to be awarded the contract from Dana Petroleum on the UKCS," Island Drilling said.

