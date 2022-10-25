DNV Greenlights Aker Carbon Capture's Offshore Carbon Capture Tech

DNV, the independent expert in assurance and risk management, has qualified Aker Carbon Capture's Just Catch Offshore modularized carbon capture facility for offshore installations.

According to Aker Carbon Capture, the solution is now ready to be deployed in offshore oil and gas fields to "significantly reduce emissions from offshore power generation."

Jørg Aarnes, Global Lead, Hydrogen and CCS, Energy Systems at DNV said: “DNV’s recently published Energy Transition Outlook report reveals that Carbon Capture and Storage (CCS) is indispensable for global decarbonization efforts, across multiple industry sectors.

"We are pleased to provide validation of the technology in a frontier application area – power generation in the offshore sector. DNV has validated that Aker Carbon Capture’s modular technology Just Catch Offshore can capture CO2 from flue gas stemming from turbines on floating offshore installations."

In Norway, the industry accounted for 25 percent of the country’s total emissions in 2021, according to Statistics Norway. As operators are looking for ways to reduce their own emissions, offshore CCS is emerging as a competitive alternative, DNV said.

“This successful qualification further strengthens the trust from the global offshore market in our Just Catch Offshore offering,” said Aker Carbon Capture’s CEO Valborg Lundegaard. “Given its extensive experience in qualification procedures, DNV’s statement offers strong value to both our partners and us. CCS will be an important tool to help decarbonize the oil & gas industry, reducing emissions from gas turbines. CCS can also offer the industry an energy- and cost-efficient way of utilizing the available energy resources by avoiding large electric transmission loss across the onshore grid,” said Valborg Lundegaard.

Fit for harsh environment

The offshore facility with Aker Carbon Capture’s technology is considered fit for harsh weather conditions with severe motions, according to the qualification.

"The Just Catch Offshore solution is now ready for a traditional field development project path, including a FEED phase, EPC delivery and operational support," Aker Carbon Capture said.

The company said it has been working on the solution since 2018, and the product has been optimized and matured through concept studies with E&P and FPSO operators in the oil and gas industry globally.

According to Aker Carbon Capture, the modularized solution can fit into any type of application where gas turbines are present, bottom fixed as well as floating production facilities, i.e. FPSOs, FLNG, power hubs and offshore power gas plants.

Aker Carbon Capture’s standardized Just Catch Offshore offering is based on a modularized design with two standard units of 120 and 180 kTPA as building blocks. The units are typically configured and installed into one module. By combining modules, the capacity can be increased and adjusted in accordance with the specific requirements, providing a significant flexibility towards capture capacity and power demand.



“The CCS module will typically be prefabricated and be made mechanically complete before being lifted onboard onto the host facility at the integration yard for further hook-up to the gas turbine stacks, with a delivery time of 20-24 months. The CCS plant capacity is fitted to an offshore facility with several turbines in operation. Various gas turbine models are now considered compatible with our capture units,” said Jim Stian Olsen, Chief Technology Officer at Aker Carbon Capture.



