Ocean Winds' Offshore Wind Project in Poland Gets Environmental Decision

October 24, 2022

Ocean Winds, a joint venture between Portugal's main utility EDP and French company Engie, said Monday that its BC-Wind project in the Polish section of the Baltic Sea had received the “Environmental Decision,” meaning that the project successfully completed the environmental impact assessment process.

The decision was taken by the Regional Directorate for Environmental Protection (RDOŚ) in Gdańsk, Poland, for the BC-Wind offshore wind farm project. 

The offshore wind farm, with a capacity of 400 MW, is to be built about 23 km north of the municipalities of Choczewo and Krokowa in the Pomeranian Voivodeship.

“Receiving the environmental decision brings Ocean Winds significantly closer to the first Ocean Winds wind farm in the Polish Baltic Sea. The environmental decision is an important milestone for Ocean Winds in the implementation of the BC-Wind project. Now we are focusing on the next phases of investment, especially securing the contracts with supply chain in line with the targeted project schedule.” – says Grzegorz Gorski, COO of Ocean Winds.

The BC-Wind project is on the right track to start commercial operations in 2027.

Nord Stream Gas 'Sabotage': Who's Being Blamed and Why?

Nord Stream Gas 'Sabotage': Who's Being Blamed and Why?

Lhyfe Trials Green Hydrogen Production Offshore

Lhyfe Trials Green Hydrogen Production Offshore

