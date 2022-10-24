Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

One Month Extension for Yinson's Adoon FPSO in Nigeria

October 24, 2022

©Yinson
©Yinson

Malaysian FPSO leasing firm Yinson has secured a one-month contract extension for its Adoon FPSO with Addax Petroleum in Nigeria.

The deal between Sinopec's Addax and Yinson's Adoon Pte. Ltd. extends the FPSO's tenure to November 16, 2022.

The value of the contract extension is estimated to be around $3.4 million (equivalent to approximately RM16.04 million). The extension is worth $3.4 million (equivalent to approximately RM16.04 million).

The original contract for the FPSO Adoon was awarded on Oct 17, 2006, for a period of eight years, with an option to renew for up to eight years.

The spread-moored FPSO with a storage capacity of 1,7 million barrels of oil, is used for oil production from Addax's Block OML 123, offshore Nigeria. The FPSO can produce 60000 barrels of oil per day. 

According to Yinson's 2022 annual report, 84% of people working aboard the FPSO were local.

Energy Vessels Industry News Activity FPSO Floating Production Africa

Related Offshore News

Mozambique's First LNG Exports to Europe Seen by Early...
©Vaalco

VAALCO Removes FPSO, Installs FSO at Etame Field Offshore...


Trending Offshore News

©JHVEPhoto/AdobeStock

World's Largest Oilfield Services Firm Rebrands for a...
Energy
©Saipem (File photo)

Saipem Wins Its Largest-ever Offshore Contract
Middle East

Insight

Nord Stream Gas 'Sabotage': Who's Being Blamed and Why?

Nord Stream Gas 'Sabotage': Who's Being Blamed and Why?

Video

Lhyfe Trials Green Hydrogen Production Offshore

Lhyfe Trials Green Hydrogen Production Offshore

Current News

Ocean Winds' Offshore Wind Project in Poland Gets Environmental Decision

Ocean Winds' Offshore Wind Project in Poland Gets Environmental Decision

PPL, Elia Pen MoU for New England Offshore Wind Grid Integration

PPL, Elia Pen MoU for New England Offshore Wind Grid Integration

Boskalis Buys Construction Support Vessel North Ocean

Boskalis Buys Construction Support Vessel North Ocean

One Month Extension for Yinson's Adoon FPSO in Nigeria

One Month Extension for Yinson's Adoon FPSO in Nigeria

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine