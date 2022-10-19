Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Baker Hughes Names Buese New CFO

October 19, 2022

Nancy Buese is Baker Hughes' new CFO - Credit: Baker Hughes
Oilfield services company Baker Hughes has appointed Nancy Buese as Chief Financial Officer effective November 2, 2022. 

"Buese brings more than 30 years of financial and leadership experience to the role,  previously serving as EVP & CFO of global mining company Newmont  Corporation from 2016 until earlier this year," Baker Hughes said.

 “Nancy is a  proven CFO and business leader, delivering impressive results throughout her career in the energy and mining sectors. She brings diversified and valued experience leading finance teams for public companies, and I am excited to welcome her to Baker Hughes,” said Lorenzo Simonelli,  chairman & CEO of Baker Hughes. “Nancy will be a driving force in  our strategic transformation to simplify our operations, improve  execution, deliver strong financial performance, and increase value for  our shareholders over the long-term.”

Prior to her role at Newmont, Buese spent more than a decade as EVP & CFO of MarkWest  Energy Partners, a leader in gathering, processing, and transportation  of hydrocarbons, as well as EVP & CFO of MPLX (a subsidiary of  Marathon Petroleum) following MPLX’s acquisition of MarkWest. Buese began her career in public accounting, starting as an accountant for  Arthur Andersen and rising to be a partner at Ernst & Young until  2003. 

She also has extensive Board experience, serving on the Board and chairing the audit committee for UMB Financial Corporation from  2009-2017. She has served on the Board of Williams Companies since 2018, Baker Hughes said.

With Buese’s appointment, Brian Worrell, CFO of Baker Hughes, will move to a strategic advisor role on November 2 and will depart the company in the second quarter of 2023.

“I want to thank Brian personally and professionally for his many years of service to the company, especially during the past six years as our CFO,” said Simonelli. “He has shown exemplary leadership and built an incredibly strong finance function,  ensuring Baker Hughes has remained a stable and leading company for our customers, shareholders and employees. Our entire team remains grateful for his leadership through many important milestones in our company’s history, including the 2017 merger with GE Oil & Gas, the COVID-19  pandemic, and our ESG progress. We wish Brian well on his future  endeavors.”

