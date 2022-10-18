Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
TenneT Hires Semco Maritime, SeaRenergy Offshore Wind Grid Work

October 18, 2022

©Semco Maritime
©Semco Maritime

A consortium between Semco Maritime and SeaRenergy has secured a 5-year service contract with grid operator TenneT for offshore grid connection systems and offshore substations in Germany and The Netherlands.

The duo will be responsible for the mechanical & electro-technical integrated maintenance of offshore grid connection systems, which comprise offshore and onshore installations in the German and Dutch sectors.

The contract covers 2023-2028 and initiates the strategic partnership in the consortium. 

Following the turnkey construction of an offshore converter platform, the electro-technical, mechanical, structural, and automation components must be maintained, Semco Maritime explained.

This maintenance, as well as corrective and fault clearance works, are combined in the Mechanical & Electrical Integrated Contract (MEiC), which TenneT has now awarded to the consortium comprised of Semco Maritime and SeaRenergy. 

Under the contract, the consortium will do this work on 13 HVDC grid connection systems in Germany and 7 HVAC substations offshore in the Netherlands. The financial details of the contract were not disclosed.


