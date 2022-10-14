Lebanese Official Says Qatar Wants to Join Oil & Gas Consortium in Eastern Med

Lebanon's caretaker energy minister said on Friday that Qatar has expressed an interest in joining a consortium involving Eni and TotalEnergies that is exploring for oil in the eastern Mediterranean sea.

A post on the official cabinet Twitter account, citing Walid Fayyad, said the consortium was exploring for oil in blocks 4 and 9 in the region.

Earlier this week, Lebanon and Israel reached a historic agreement demarcating a disputed maritime border between them after years of U.S.-mediated negotiations, which opens the way for offshore energy exploration.

(Reuters - Reporting by Lina Najem; Editing by Nadine Awadalla and Jan Harvey)