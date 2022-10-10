Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

Baltic Sea Island Bornholm Suffers Temporary Power Outage

October 10, 2022

Credit: Maik Meid/AdobeStock
Credit: Maik Meid/AdobeStock

A Danish Baltic Sea island suffered a temporary power blackout on Monday as a local grid fault caused the transformer feeding electricity from Sweden to shut down, Energinet and E.ON said.      

Danish transmission system operator Energinet said the blackout had not been caused by damage to the subsea cable feeding the electricity from the transformer station, and power had returned to all consumers on Bornholm

"The fault which caused a power outage on Bornholm on Monday at (0549 GMT) was not directly related to the submarine cable between Bornholm and Sweden, but was due to a fault locally on Bornholm," it said in a statement. 

A spokesman at Germany's E.ON, which operates the cable and the transformation station in southern Sweden, said supply from the station was back up. "We have powered up the cable again and now the Danes are handling the issue that is on Bornholm," he said. 

The island is located close to where the Nord Stream 1 and Nord Stream 2 gas pipes that linked Russia and Germany ruptured two weeks ago in an act of suspected sabotage.

The power cable linking Bornholm and Sweden has been damaged several times in the past, most recently earlier this year. An investigation showed it had likely been damaged by a ship's anchor.


(Reuters - Reporting by Anna Ringstrom and Stine Jacobsen, editing by Terje Solsvik and Louise Heavens)

Offshore Energy Subsea Industry News Activity Europe

Related Offshore News

©guteksk7/AdobeStock

Nord Stream Probe Finds Evidence of Detonations, Swedish...
Nord Stream Gas Leak in the Baltic Sea - Credit: Swedish Coast Guard

Sweden Sends Diving Vessel to Inspect Leaking Nord Stream...


Trending Offshore News

Russian President Vladimir Putin (Photo: The Presidential Press and Information Office)

Putin Orders Seizure of Exxon-led Sakhalin 1 Oil and Gas...
Russia
©guteksk7/AdobeStock

Nord Stream Probe Finds Evidence of Detonations, Swedish...
Offshore

Insight

Nord Stream Gas 'Sabotage': Who's Being Blamed and Why?

Nord Stream Gas 'Sabotage': Who's Being Blamed and Why?

Video

Offshore Wind Vessel Challenges Remain in the U.S.

Offshore Wind Vessel Challenges Remain in the U.S.

Current News

Ecuador to Launch Auction for Offshore Blocks in 2024

Ecuador to Launch Auction for Offshore Blocks in 2024

LR and Triumph Announce Sustainable Vessels JDP

LR and Triumph Announce Sustainable Vessels JDP

Report: Reliance Industries' New FPSO in Collision Incident Off India

Report: Reliance Industries' New FPSO in Collision Incident Off India

Norway: Offshore Safety Regulator Grants AoC for Odfjell-managed Jack-up Rig

Norway: Offshore Safety Regulator Grants AoC for Odfjell-managed Jack-up Rig

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine