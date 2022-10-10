Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Chantiers de l’Atlantique Wins Orders for Two Offshore Substation Topsides

October 10, 2022

Credit: Chantiers de l’Atlantique
Atlantique Offshore Energy, a Chantiers de l’Atlantique business unit dedicated to marine energies, has won contracts to design, manufacture and commission the offshore substation topsides required for Yeu-Noirmoutier and Dieppe Le Tréport offshore wind farms.

The contracts have been awarded by Éoliennes en Mer Îles d’Yeu et de Noirmoutier (EMYN) et Eoliennes en Mer Dieppe Le Tréport (EMDT) consortium of Ocean Winds (a joint venture between Engie and EDP Renováveis), Sumitomo Corporation and Banque des Territoires (as well as Vendée Energie for EMYN)

Each of these wind farm projects involves the installation of 62 wind turbines with a capacity of 8 MW, for a total power output of almost 500 MW. 

These 2,500 mt Electrical Offshore Substation Topsides will collect and transform the electricity produced by these wind turbines, to inject it into the French national grid while ensuring remote control of the wind farms.

Engineering work will start now. The installation of the substations is scheduled for 2024 and 2025.

These signatures are excellent news for our teams and all our partners working with us to build the substations, with visibility until 2025. We will continue our recruitment (nearly 100 people this year). We hope that the dynamics of this exciting renewable energy sector will now be visible and attract many talents,” says Frederic Grizaud, Director of Atlantique Offshore Energy.

