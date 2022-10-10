Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

ADNOC Drilling Bags $1.53B Offshore Drilling Contract

October 10, 2022

Credit: ADNOC
Credit: ADNOC

Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC) has awarded a $1.53 billion (AED 5.62 billion) contract to ADNOC Drilling, to expand ADNOC’s offshore operations and its objective to increase oil and gas production.

ADNOC offshore division ADNOC Offshore awarded the two-year contract, which covers the provision of 12 jack-up rigs and two island rigs and the associated Integrated Drilling Services.

"ADNOC Offshore and its strategic international partners continue to maximize value from Abu Dhabi’s offshore oil and gas resources and this award will leverage ADNOC Drilling’s start-to-finish offering as well as its position as the largest drilling company in the region by rig fleet size to drive value and efficiencies while minimizing environmental impact," ADNOC said.

"Over 80% of the award value will flow back into the UAE’s economy under ADNOC’s successful In-Country Value (ICV) program, supporting local economic growth and diversification," ADNOC said.

Yaser Saeed Almazrouei, ADNOC Upstream Executive Director, said: “Through this award, ADNOC Offshore will continue to responsibly harness the energy in Abu Dhabi’s waters, as we increase production capacity to meet the world’s growing demand for energy with lower carbon intensity oil and gas. ADNOC Drilling is a world leader in drilling and completion services. Their deep expertise and wide technical capability will maximize value and minimize the environmental foorprint of every well as ADNOC expands its production capacity. The substantial in-country value generated through this contract will support the directives of our wise leadership to grow and diversify the UAE economy.”

 This award will support the expansion of ADNOC’s crude oil production capacity to five million barrels per day (mmbpd) by 2030 and gas self-sufficiency for the UAE. 

ADNOC Drilling has provided Integrated Drilling Services to ADNOC Offshore since 2019.  

Energy Middle East Drilling Industry News Activity Production Drilling Rigs

Related Offshore News

A drillship offshore Cyprus - ©Kirill Makarov/AdobeStock

Cyprus in Renewed Push to Extract Offshore Gas as...
Credit: Per Johny Stranded/MarineTraffic.com

Equinor Adds One Well to Odfjell Drilling Rig Scope


Trending Offshore News

©guteksk7/AdobeStock

Nord Stream Probe Finds Evidence of Detonations, Swedish...
Offshore
The gas leak from the Nord Stream gas pipeline measured over 950 meters in diameter. - Credit: Swedish Coast Guard

Nord Stream Gas 'Sabotage': Who's Being Blamed and Why?
Offshore

Insight

Nord Stream Gas 'Sabotage': Who's Being Blamed and Why?

Nord Stream Gas 'Sabotage': Who's Being Blamed and Why?

Video

Offshore Wind Vessel Challenges Remain in the U.S.

Offshore Wind Vessel Challenges Remain in the U.S.

Current News

i3 Energy's Serenity Appraisal Well Disappoints

i3 Energy's Serenity Appraisal Well Disappoints

MMA Offshore to Support Beach Energy Operations in Bass Strait, Australia

MMA Offshore to Support Beach Energy Operations in Bass Strait, Australia

Near Miss Incident at Hibernia Platform Offshore Canada

Near Miss Incident at Hibernia Platform Offshore Canada

ADNOC Drilling Bags $1.53B Offshore Drilling Contract

ADNOC Drilling Bags $1.53B Offshore Drilling Contract

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine