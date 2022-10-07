Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
EIG's MidOcean Energy to Buy Tokyo Gas’ Interests in Gorgon, Pluto, Ichthys, Queensland Curtis LNG Projects

October 7, 2022

Ichthys LNG plant - Credit: Inpex Australia
Ichthys LNG plant - Credit: Inpex Australia

EIG-backed LNG company MidOcean Energy has agreed to acquire Tokyo Gas’ interests in a portfolio of four Australian integrated LNG projects, Gorgon LNG, Ichthys LNG, Pluto LNG, and Queensland Curtis LNG for $2.15 billion in cash. 

"These integrated projects span Australia’s western and eastern seaboard and are major suppliers of LNG to Asia, with a diverse set of long-dated take or pay contracts with investment-grade counterparties, and to Australia’s domestic gas markets," EIG said.

According to EIG, the portfolio is expected to generate around one million tonnes per year of LNG net to MidOcean, "production that is underpinned by long-life reserves and a globally competitive cost structure."

"The portfolio benefits from experienced operators, including Chevron, INPEX, Woodside and Shell, and spans the LNG value chain from upstream operations to midstream, liquefaction and sales," EIG added.

"The acquisition marks the launch of MidOcean’s strategy to build a high-quality, diversified, global ‘pure play’ integrated LNG company and leverages EIG’s extensive investing experience in the global LNG sector, underpinned by several billion dollars of commitments to multiple LNG projects over the past 20 years, most recently including the acquisition of a controlling interest in GNL Quintero S.A., the largest LNG regasification terminal in Chile," EIG added.

R. Blair Thomas, EIG’s Chairman and CEO, said, “The launch of MidOcean reflects our deep belief in LNG as a critical enabler of the energy transition and the growing importance of LNG as a geopolitically strategic energy resource. We believe this transaction provides MidOcean with a foundational portfolio of cost-advantaged integrated LNG assets in a low-risk jurisdiction, ideally positioned to supply key customers in Japan, Asia and across the globe for decades to come.”

In June 2022, EIG announced that LNG veteran De la Rey Venter, formerly with Shell, joined MidOcean as Chief Executive Officer, bringing 25 years of experience in global LNG operating, dealmaking and business leadership.

Venter said, “With today’s announcement, MidOcean is taking the first step toward realizing its vision to build a material pure play LNG business that we expect will support the world’s transition to a Net Zero future. We see a number of opportunities to expand further MidOcean’s position in supplying LNG markets around the world and look forward to working with our new partners and customers.”

The transaction is expected to close in first half of 2023, subject to customary closing conditions, including Australian regulatory approvals.

 

